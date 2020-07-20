11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mechanicstown, NY

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
10 Kensington Way
10 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1115 sqft
Relax and enjoy with a beautiful lakefront view cross the road to the unit. Two bedrooms, One and half bathrooms townhouse at Water Edge l in Middletown. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicstown

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
3 Woodlake Drive
3 Woodlake Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1246 sqft
Beautiful unit in Spring Hollow 2.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
28 Kent Court
28 Kent Court, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1241 sqft
Relax and enjoy with a beautiful lakefront view cross the road to the unit. Two bedrooms and two and half bathrooms townhouse at Water Edge l in Middletown. The master bedroom offers roomy cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, and master bath.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
18 Jimal Drive
18 Jimal Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1133 sqft
Beautiful, low maintenance. spacious 2 bedroom town house, Newer Pergo floors on first floor, Kitchen and Bathrooms have ceramic floors. Half bath and laundry room on first floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath.

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
79 Ruth Court
79 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1126 sqft
NO BROKER FEE -- saves you over $137 per month. 2 bedroom 2 full bath rental with loft and storage room and NEW CARPET for $1,650.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
222 Ruth Court
222 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1049 sqft
Spacious and bright condo rental has 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, a galley kitchen with pantry and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and a FULL SIZED WASHER/DRYER directly in the home. BONUS SPACE LOFT can be used as home office, playroom or den.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicstown

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
5 Deer Ct Drive
5 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1831 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Must see beautiful large Freshly painted 2 level town home in exclusive Deer Run over 1800 square feet of living space, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling lovely fireplace enormous dining living room with sliders to back

Results within 10 miles of Mechanicstown

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Chester
1507 Whispering Hills Drive
1507 Whispering Hls, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED UNIT!!! New Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances! New Bathrooms! Freshly Painted Throughout Entire Unit! Living Room with Fireplace! Whispering Hills is located close to the major highway with direct

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Chester
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Mechanicstown, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Mechanicstown offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Mechanicstown offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Mechanicstown. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

