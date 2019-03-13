9 E 1st St # 14T

Amenities

community garden

Unit Amenities Property Amenities community garden

Stunning Apartment is available for rent in East Village, Manhattan!

Natural sunlit 1# bedroom apartment with living room facing a park and exposed bricks throughout the apartment! There are many windows to allow natural sunlight to shine in. This is the perfect location! It surrounded by fine dining, cafe, and specialty stores in the neighborhood. Great value for this apartment! It won't last! It's perfecting for sharing!

Located on a Quiet Block and Next to a Beautiful Community Garden with Ponds. There is laundry and markets around the corner. Many Boutiques, Cafes & Fine Dining Nearby. Great Nightlife!

SM