Furnished, Private and Cozy with Large Yard Available 08/01/20 Clean, bright, spacious and incredibly central second floor duplex unit in Ithaca's beautiful Fall Creek neighborhood! Just blocks from Ithaca's city center Commons boasting the city's best restaurants, bars, entertainment, shopping, etc. You will find everything you need to enjoy your stay regardless of your duration.

Several south-facing and large windows welcome natural sunlight into your space throughout the day and year.

Open layout and generous rooms yield a spacious feel. All rooms accommodate large furniture pieces and provide comfortable spaces.

Common sitting/office nook or retreat to your large private backyard and enjoy time outside.



Convenient location for getting around car-free. Walk to Cornell University and everything downtown or easily access all of Ithaca’s driving arteries to quickly get you across town and beyond. Several community parks, waterways, gardens, museums, cinemas, theaters and other entertainment only minutes away.



NEIGHBORHOOD:• Ithaca Commons = 0.5 miles (restaurants, bars, live music, etc.)• College Town Bagels (CTB) = 0.5 miles• Gimmie! Coffee = 0.25 miles• Purity Ice Cream = 0.75 miles• Cornell University = 1 mile• Cayuga inlet and lake access = 1 mile• Ithaca Farmer's Market = 1 mile• Ithaca Children's Garden = 1.6 miles• Ithaca College = 2 miles• Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport = 10 minute drive• Ithaca Mall = 10 minute drive• City-wide bike share with Lime Bikes and electric scooters!• TCAT (city bus) stops = 4 blocks in multiple directions• NYC bus stop = 0.75 miles



GROCERIES: easily walk, bike, bus or drive!- GreenStar Coop = 0.5 blocks- Wegmans = 1.7 mile- Ithaca's Farmer's Market = 1 mile- Aldi and several 'big box' and convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants within 10 minutes



