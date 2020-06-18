520-522 LINN ST.

Amenities

522 Linn St. City of Ithaca, 2 Bedrooms Plus Study Georgeous Solar Apartment in the Fall Creek Neighborhood, 1/2 Block from Fall Creek School, Very Convenient to Cornell University.Reduce your carbon footprint dramatically by living in this beautiful solar electric-powered apartment with 2 bedrooms plus a study! This spacious apartment is very nicely updated with kitchen and bath and newly finished (upstairs) and well maintained hardwood floors throughout; the apartment may be rented furnished or not furnished. Solar panels are on the roof of this very nicely maintained duplex home located in the quiet and desirable Fall Creek neighborhood on the north end of Linn St. in the City of Ithaca, ½ block from the Fall Creek Elementary School, at the base of "College Hill". Away from the hubbub of Collegetown, and very convenient to Cornell. TCAT bus stops (please see TCATbus dot com) are nearby within a 4 minute walk. Cornell is a 10 minute walk or bike up the hill, or a 2 minute drive. This apartment is great for sharing a single vehicle and those not wanting to purchase Cornell's parking permit. Home is located 1/2 block from the Fall Creek Elementary School, considered among Ithaca's best with a nice playground and is a leisurely 8 block walk to the Ithaca Commons in downtown Ithaca. The Shops at Ithaca Mall is 10 minutes by car. This area of the Fall Creek neighborhood is a mixture of families, retirees, grad students and professionals. Remodeled kitchen w/ new appliances including frig, gas range/oven and Maytag built-in dishwasher, approx 8ft of counter space, w/ double bowl stainless steel sink. Two bedrooms, study (walk-through room) and full bathroom are located upstairs; the living room, dining room and kitchen are downstairs. Hardwood floors throughout, except new vinyl flooring in kitchen and newer vinyl floor in bathroom. Newer Maytag washer and dryer for your use located on first floor in the kitchen. Storage room is located of



