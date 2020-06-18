All apartments in Ithaca
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

520-522 LINN ST.

520 Linn St · (607) 227-4727
Location

520 Linn St, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 522 Linn St. Gorgeous Solar Electric 2 Bedroom Plus Study Fall Creek Apt. w/Updated Kitchen & Bath, · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
522 Linn St. City of Ithaca, 2 Bedrooms Plus Study Georgeous Solar Apartment in the Fall Creek Neighborhood, 1/2 Block from Fall Creek School, Very Convenient to Cornell University.Reduce your carbon footprint dramatically by living in this beautiful solar electric-powered apartment with 2 bedrooms plus a study! This spacious apartment is very nicely updated with kitchen and bath and newly finished (upstairs) and well maintained hardwood floors throughout; the apartment may be rented furnished or not furnished. Solar panels are on the roof of this very nicely maintained duplex home located in the quiet and desirable Fall Creek neighborhood on the north end of Linn St. in the City of Ithaca, &frac12; block from the Fall Creek Elementary School, at the base of "College Hill". Away from the hubbub of Collegetown, and very convenient to Cornell. TCAT bus stops (please see TCATbus dot com) are nearby within a 4 minute walk. Cornell is a 10 minute walk or bike up the hill, or a 2 minute drive. This apartment is great for sharing a single vehicle and those not wanting to purchase Cornell's parking permit. Home is located 1/2 block from the Fall Creek Elementary School, considered among Ithaca's best with a nice playground and is a leisurely 8 block walk to the Ithaca Commons in downtown Ithaca. The Shops at Ithaca Mall is 10 minutes by car. This area of the Fall Creek neighborhood is a mixture of families, retirees, grad students and professionals. Remodeled kitchen w/ new appliances including frig, gas range/oven and Maytag built-in dishwasher, approx 8ft of counter space, w/ double bowl stainless steel sink. Two bedrooms, study (walk-through room) and full bathroom are located upstairs; the living room, dining room and kitchen are downstairs. Hardwood floors throughout, except new vinyl flooring in kitchen and newer vinyl floor in bathroom. Newer Maytag washer and dryer for your use located on first floor in the kitchen. Storage room is located of

(RLNE5694349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520-522 LINN ST. have any available units?
520-522 LINN ST. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520-522 LINN ST. have?
Some of 520-522 LINN ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520-522 LINN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
520-522 LINN ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520-522 LINN ST. pet-friendly?
No, 520-522 LINN ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ithaca.
Does 520-522 LINN ST. offer parking?
Yes, 520-522 LINN ST. does offer parking.
Does 520-522 LINN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520-522 LINN ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520-522 LINN ST. have a pool?
No, 520-522 LINN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 520-522 LINN ST. have accessible units?
No, 520-522 LINN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 520-522 LINN ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520-522 LINN ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 520-522 LINN ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520-522 LINN ST. has units with air conditioning.
