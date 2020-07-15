10 Apartments for rent in Huntington Station, NY with gyms

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Results within 1 mile of Huntington Station

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
30 Stewart Avenue
30 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crown Jewel of Huntington Village. This spacious one bedroom, one bath is designed for the modern lifestyle. In unit washer dryer, wine fridge, stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar seating, walk-in closet and high end finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington Station
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,924
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
Results within 10 miles of Huntington Station

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
204 Millard
204 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Pretty as a picture!! This lovely 1 bedroom Lakefront Unit offers a spacious layout, large living room with entrance to walk out lakefront deck, updated kitchen and appliances, hardwood floors, located in a Gated Community, pool, tennis courts,

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
565 Albany Avenue
565 Albany Avenue, North Amityville, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,838
Senior Gated Community Sits On 13 Beautiful Acres.
City Guide for Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station is home of Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Afraid to eat oysters? Perfect! You'll fit right in.

Located in Suffolk County, New York, Huntington Station is actually officially known as a hamlet, rather than a city. It is a census-designated place, meaning it has been specially delineated for the official purpose of gathering data regarding the residents. Huntington Station is named after its railroad station, and the hamlet is a community within the town of Huntington. The weather in Huntington Station is at par with that for the rest of New York – warm in the summer and chilly in the winter months. More than 33,040 people call this community home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Huntington Station, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Huntington Station renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

