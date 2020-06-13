122 Sayre St B

Amenities
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Spacious Duplex with loft - Village of Horseheads - Property Id: 293749
Spacious Duplex with loft - Village of Horseheads
122 Sayre St Unit #B Horseheads, NY, 14845
Description
Open floor plan
2 BR
2 full baths
Master Bedroom with walk in closet
Full Bath downstairs plus full bath upstairs
Large eat-in kitchen
Refrigerator and stove are included even though they are not shown
Window seat
Cherry hardwood floors in Living room
Washer & dryer hookups -1st floor
2nd floor has a small bedroom & large loft each with a closet and a second full bath
Plenty of storage, off street parking and a large back yard make this a great place to call home
Available August 1st
One-year rental agreement
NYSEG Gas Electric. (Approx $115/mo per average)
Water and sewer included
First and last months rent plus security deposit required
(No Pets, No Smoking)
Located in Village of Horseheads, short walk to Horseheads High School, grade school, bank, post office and shopping.
Call Loralee 607-426-1024.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293749
Property Id 293749
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5833674)