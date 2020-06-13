All apartments in Horseheads
Find more places like 122 Sayre St B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horseheads, NY
/
122 Sayre St B
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

122 Sayre St B

122 Sayre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horseheads
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

122 Sayre Street, Horseheads, NY 14845

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Spacious Duplex with loft - Village of Horseheads - Property Id: 293749

Spacious Duplex with loft - Village of Horseheads
122 Sayre St Unit #B Horseheads, NY, 14845
Description
Open floor plan
2 BR
2 full baths
Master Bedroom with walk in closet
Full Bath downstairs plus full bath upstairs
Large eat-in kitchen
Refrigerator and stove are included even though they are not shown
Window seat
Cherry hardwood floors in Living room
Washer & dryer hookups -1st floor
2nd floor has a small bedroom & large loft each with a closet and a second full bath
Plenty of storage, off street parking and a large back yard make this a great place to call home
Available August 1st
One-year rental agreement
NYSEG Gas Electric. (Approx $115/mo per average)
Water and sewer included
First and last months rent plus security deposit required
(No Pets, No Smoking)
Located in Village of Horseheads, short walk to Horseheads High School, grade school, bank, post office and shopping.
Call Loralee 607-426-1024.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293749
Property Id 293749

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Sayre St B have any available units?
122 Sayre St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horseheads, NY.
What amenities does 122 Sayre St B have?
Some of 122 Sayre St B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Sayre St B currently offering any rent specials?
122 Sayre St B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Sayre St B pet-friendly?
No, 122 Sayre St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseheads.
Does 122 Sayre St B offer parking?
Yes, 122 Sayre St B does offer parking.
Does 122 Sayre St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Sayre St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Sayre St B have a pool?
No, 122 Sayre St B does not have a pool.
Does 122 Sayre St B have accessible units?
No, 122 Sayre St B does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Sayre St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Sayre St B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Sayre St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Sayre St B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Horseheads Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYElmira, NY
Corning, NYCayuga Heights, NY
Cortland, NYWellsboro, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornell University