122 Sayre St B

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking walk in closets some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Unit B Available 08/01/20 Spacious Duplex with loft - Village of Horseheads - Property Id: 293749



Spacious Duplex with loft - Village of Horseheads

122 Sayre St Unit #B Horseheads, NY, 14845

Description

Open floor plan

2 BR

2 full baths

Master Bedroom with walk in closet

Full Bath downstairs plus full bath upstairs

Large eat-in kitchen

Refrigerator and stove are included even though they are not shown

Window seat

Cherry hardwood floors in Living room

Washer & dryer hookups -1st floor

2nd floor has a small bedroom & large loft each with a closet and a second full bath

Plenty of storage, off street parking and a large back yard make this a great place to call home

Available August 1st

One-year rental agreement

NYSEG Gas Electric. (Approx $115/mo per average)

Water and sewer included

First and last months rent plus security deposit required

(No Pets, No Smoking)

Located in Village of Horseheads, short walk to Horseheads High School, grade school, bank, post office and shopping.

Call Loralee 607-426-1024.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293749

Property Id 293749



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833674)