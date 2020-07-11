Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Elmira, NY with parking

Libertad Elmira
3 Units Available
Libertad Elmira
624 Baldwin Street, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$371
2 Bedrooms
$466
3 Bedrooms
$541
Libertad is an affordable apartment community located in Elmira, New York. One, two and three bedroom units. Includes washer and dryer in each unit, multiple floor plans, controlled access entrances, central heat and air. Next to Ernie Davis Park.

517 W Fourth st
1 Unit Available
517 W Fourth st
517 West 4th Street, Elmira, NY
Studio
$700
400 sqft
Nice studio apt, very spacious, nice eat in kitchen, shared washer and dryer, off street parking, nice quiet area with front and back porch.

351 Maple Ave
1 Unit Available
351 Maple Ave
351 Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$595
400 sqft
Great location across from the park. One bedroom apartment in this historic home. Off st parking. Owner pays water and heat. Coin operated laundry in the basement.

608 W Water St.
1 Unit Available
608 W Water St.
608 West Water Street, Elmira, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Newly painted and updated 2 bedroom apartment. covered parking for one car. First floor laundry hookup. One year lease. NO PETS

559 Riverside Ave.
1 Unit Available
559 Riverside Ave.
559 Riverside Avenue, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1821 sqft
Immaculate single family home on Elmira's Southside Riverside neighborhood. Open floor plan with great entertaining breakfast bar. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Modern color scheme throughout.

713 W Church St
1 Unit Available
713 W Church St
713 West Church Street, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$675
Spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in West Elmira.An open floor plan makes this apartment a rare find. Newer energy efficient construction with separate heat controls in every room allows you to have complete control over the utility bills.

514 W First St.
1 Unit Available
514 W First St.
514 West 1st Street, Elmira, NY
4 Bedrooms
$950
1416 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom lower with living room, dining room and kitchen, off street parking. Convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of Elmira

814 Larchmont Circle
1 Unit Available
814 Larchmont Circle
814 Larchmont Circle, West Elmira, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3792 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathrooms consist of 3 master suites and 2 guest bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Elmira

1015 S Main St
1 Unit Available
1015 S Main St
1015 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3282 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Home For Rent in Horseheads. Great Location, Aesthetically decorated and move-in ready. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors through-out, lots of storage. 2 car garage.

181 Old Ithaca Road
1 Unit Available
181 Old Ithaca Road
181 Ithaca Road, Chemung County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1135 sqft
Tastefully designed with an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, with ample closet space. Washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, private parking. All major appliances. Large deck off of the kitchen. 24-hour notice for all showings.

12 Hunters Run
1 Unit Available
12 Hunters Run
12 Hunters Run, Chemung County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Fabulous location and move-in ready! Beautiful Kitchen w/ new stainless steel applications and granite countertops. As well as a breakfast bar, dining area, and a lovely formal dining room too.

33 Level Acres
1 Unit Available
33 Level Acres
33 Level Acres Drive, Horseheads North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. New appliances, new bath, kitchen with a nice open patio and central air. Off street parking
Results within 10 miles of Elmira

118 Vinel
1 Unit Available
118 Vinel
118 Vinel Circle, Horseheads North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new carpet, tile flooring, countertops, painted through-out, 1 car garage. Back patio, washer and dryer hook-ups. Available now, no pets or smokers.

143 Sing Sing Rd
1 Unit Available
143 Sing Sing Rd
143 Sing Sing Road, Big Flats, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1573 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom includes hardwood floors, all appliances, full basement, large yard and 2-car garage.

53 Ridge View Lane
1 Unit Available
53 Ridge View Lane
53 Ridge View Lane, Chemung County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Beautiful Colonial nestled on 3.49 acres in the desirable Fox Ridge subdivision w/spectacular views. Open floor plan w/bright spacious rooms. Well appointed kitchen w/KraftMaid cabinetry. Wide open living room & formal dining room. 1st floor laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elmira, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmira apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

