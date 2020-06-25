387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave bathtub

Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom apartment full of fun features! Just minutes from a huge variety of cuisines from pizza to Vietnamese to Duff's Famous Wings. This unit features:



- Pet Friendly

- Formal Living room with decorative fireplace

- Formal Dining Room

-Stove, refrigerator, and microwave included

-Dishwasher also included

-Ample counter space

-Bathtub with jets, shower with detachable head

-Chalkboard wall in kitchen to indulge your whimsical side

- Hardwood floors throughout

-Off street parking



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity.



For a virtual tour, visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sp2hzSZi8qo