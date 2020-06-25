All apartments in Eggertsville
Eggertsville, NY
387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower
387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower

387 Windermere Boulevard · (716) 638-2176
387 Windermere Boulevard, Eggertsville, NY 14226

bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
parking
Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom apartment full of fun features! Just minutes from a huge variety of cuisines from pizza to Vietnamese to Duff's Famous Wings. This unit features:

- Pet Friendly
- Formal Living room with decorative fireplace
- Formal Dining Room
-Stove, refrigerator, and microwave included
-Dishwasher also included
-Ample counter space
-Bathtub with jets, shower with detachable head
-Chalkboard wall in kitchen to indulge your whimsical side
- Hardwood floors throughout
-Off street parking

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity.

For a virtual tour, visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sp2hzSZi8qo

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower have any available units?
387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eggertsville, NY.
What amenities does 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower have?
Some of 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower currently offering any rent specials?
387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower pet-friendly?
No, 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eggertsville.
Does 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower offer parking?
Yes, 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower offers parking.
Does 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower have a pool?
No, 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower does not have a pool.
Does 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower have accessible units?
No, 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower has units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Windermere Boulevard - Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
