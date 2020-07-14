2938 Douglas Road

Amenities

Welcome to this nice 2 bedroom first floor apartment located conveniently between Cortland and Dryden. Has a lovely community feel. Very well laid out apartment offers a living room, eat-in kitchen, and two large bedrooms. Sliding glass doors off the living room lead to a nice balcony. Convenient and ample parking. Each tenant has access to secure, on site, self storage. Coin operated laundry on site. You'll enjoy the scenic valley views. Located directly across from Elm Tree Golf Course and only minutes from Cortland, Dryden, and Ithaca. Dogs are not allowed.