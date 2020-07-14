All apartments in Cortland County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:41 PM

2938 Douglas Road

2938 Douglas Road · (607) 753-9644
Location

2938 Douglas Road, Cortland County, NY 13045

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this nice 2 bedroom first floor apartment located conveniently between Cortland and Dryden. Has a lovely community feel. Very well laid out apartment offers a living room, eat-in kitchen, and two large bedrooms. Sliding glass doors off the living room lead to a nice balcony. Convenient and ample parking. Each tenant has access to secure, on site, self storage. Coin operated laundry on site. You'll enjoy the scenic valley views. Located directly across from Elm Tree Golf Course and only minutes from Cortland, Dryden, and Ithaca. Dogs are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

