83 Apartments for rent in Commack, NY with parking

1 Unit Available
Commack
44 Bethany Dr
44 Bethany Drive, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This Colonial home has been updated- it features a in ground heated saltwater pool, 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Den w/ gas fireplace, updated kitchen and bath. School District #10
1 Unit Available
East Northport
76 Keane Ln
76 Keane Lane, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom split level. 2 full bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in the family rm, office has side entrance with its own full bath. Large fenced in backyard, New kitchen stove, New vinyl floor and freshly painted walls in the finished Bsm area.
24 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 Unit Available
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.

1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.

1 Unit Available
Kings Park
18 Elm Rd
18 Elm Road, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Ranch in Kings Park Sch Dis. Updated EIK w Porcelain tile, granite & new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large Family Room w wood burning Fireplace off the EIK and formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
Northport
245 Scudder Avenue
245 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
All Redone Northport Village Charmer, Immaculate 1 Bedroom, Bright and Airy, New EIK, Updated Bath, Newer Carpets, Third Floor Walk Up, Designated off street parking credit. No Smoking & No Pets.

1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.

1 Unit Available
Northport
241 Scudder Avenue
241 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Mint 2 Bedroom, Full Bath, Office, Eat In Kitchen with Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer.

1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Freshly Painted and Clean!3 Bedroom Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.

1 Unit Available
Northport
30 Hillside Place
30 Hillside Place, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2400 sqft
Young Colonial Victorian Flair, 2008 Built, Front Porch, off street parking and Garage, fenced, Village location Gas Fireplace, Laundry on main, guest bath, Master suite with soaking tub and shower, double sinks, + 3 Bedrooms Full Bath

1 Unit Available
Northport
139 Bayview Avenue
139 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Northport Village Waterfront attached Duplex, 30'screened porch, western views, 1car garage, rent Inc heat,No smoking,No pets, walk to Main St and yacht club. Village beaches and parks, close to boat ramps, golf courses, train station.

1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
24 Helen Ave
24 Helen Avenue, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Nicely updated Ranch Home Offers updated kitchen, baths,hardwood floors, windows, roof & siding. Sliders off kitchen to yard. Large detached 2 car garage

1 Unit Available
Northport
69 Short Street
69 Short Street, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Village home near everything, New kitchen being installed. 1 car det garage. Good credit, No smoking, pets ok with landlord approval. Very private. Walk to shops, library, and park. Private beach, close to golf,train and parkway.

1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
19 Hewitt
19 Hewitt Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious ranch in beach community pets ok Northport Schools large rooms, w/w carpet, cac, fireplace, wall to wall carpet, share utilities, garage and laundry with landlord Close to beach, golf and Village - A Special Way of Life!

1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
30 Wenwood Drive
30 Wenwood Drive, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated Sunlit 2 bedroom apartment with washer & dryer. Master bedroom has a cedar closet and an entry door to the full bath. Unit has Central Air and an alarm system. Utilities included except electric and parking available.

1 Unit Available
Deer Park
155 W 11th St
155 West 11th Street, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
This large 1BR/1BA residence in the West Village features 11ft ceilings highly-crafted details, deeply luxurious finishes, and views over the lush private garden of The Greenwich Lane.

1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
9 Newbrook Ln
9 Newbrook Lane, Bay Shore, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Near highways, shopping malls, LIRR, Beautiful cozy apartment with a view. Safe neighborhood. You just pay for electric. 24 hours surveillance. No section 8 or any other government sponsored programs. Good for a couple or small family.

1 Unit Available
Northport
50 Lisa Drive 50
50 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Middle 2 bedroom apartment in a legal 3-family house, UTILITIES INCLUDED, except gas for cooking. One parking space.
27 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,985
1323 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,810
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,765
1398 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 Unit Available
Wyandanch
172 Lake Drive
172 Lake Drive, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
172 Lake Drive Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial in prime location.
City Guide for Commack, NY

There must be something in the water in Commack that makes people want to talk into a microphone at an audience: Both noted sportscaster Bob Costas and famed talk-show host Rosie O'Donnell hail from here.

Commack is a mid-size town of 36,256 people, on Long Island, New York. It got its name from the original Indian inhabitants, who called it the “pleasant land,” and ever since the town was created, people have enjoyed the beautiful scenery and relaxing feeling of the area. All of this comfort does come at a price, however, as Commack has some of the most expensive real estate in the entire country, and the commute can be a killer at 30 to 80 minutes. But most residents consider it a small price to pay. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Commack, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Commack apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

