Last updated June 13 2020

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY

Finding an apartment in Cheektowaga that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...

Bellevue
1 Unit Available
110 Losson Rd
110 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$965
824 sqft
Spacious GARDEN Apartment in Cheektowaga - Property Id: 242570 You will love this open and super spacious 2 bedroom GARDEN LEVEL apartment- 1000 square feet of space! Enjoy Spring blooms in our well maintained green spaces, and heat is included in

Cleveland Hill
1 Unit Available
6 Manlon Terrace
6 Manlon Terrace, Cheektowaga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Buffalo, NY is now available.
1 Unit Available
1335 Millersport Hwy
1335 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
713 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Two Bedroom at Millersport and Flint - Property Id: 289474 This great two-bedroom apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants, bicycle

1 Unit Available
1343 Millersport Hwy 3
1343 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
560 sqft
1 Bedroom Ready for you NOW- Includes HEAT - Property Id: 247744 PLEASE APPLY ON OUR OUR WEBSITE www.adcoapts.com.

1 Unit Available
3904 Ridge Lea Road
3904 Ridge Lea Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Town Of Amherst. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.

North Park
1 Unit Available
153 Lovering Ave - Lower
153 Lovering Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with

1 Unit Available
688 Pleasant View Dr
688 Pleasant View Drive, Erie County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2432 sqft
FOR RENT: Beautiful 4 bed / 2.

Cazenovia Park
1 Unit Available
105 Kamper Ave
105 Kamper Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of a FULLY RENOVATED rental in a perfect South Buffalo location.

Starin Central
1 Unit Available
7 East Depew Avenue - 2
7 E Depew Ave, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2-bedroom unit within walking distance of SUNY Buffalo's South Campus.

Allen
1 Unit Available
19 Allen, Upper Rear Street
19 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
This updated apartment features both a Bedroom and Den/Home Office. Pics show views into the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The renovation was designed by a noted Buffalo architect with an international resume of projects.

Central Business District
1 Unit Available
136 Broadway Street
136 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway.
6 Units Available
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,190
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.

Riverside Park
1 Unit Available
2371 Niagara St 2
2371 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
UPPER TWO BEDROOM OVER LOOKING NIAGARA RIVER - Property Id: 194086 LARGE BACK YARD AND FOUR CAR PARKING FENCE IN BACKYARD CLOSED IN BACK PORCH FIREPLACE LARGE WALK IN PANTRY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Allen
1 Unit Available
26 Irving Place
26 Irving Place, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
Amazing basement level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Buffalo. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.

1 Unit Available
4779 South Park Avenue, #7
4779 South Park Avenue, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1234 sqft
Upper 2 Story Loft 2 Bedroom, 2.

Front Park
1 Unit Available
452 Richmond Avenue
452 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Freshly painted, spacious 3 bedroom with great views overlooking beautiful Richmond Ave. Newer carpeting, extra room for possible home office, etc.

Bryant
1 Unit Available
262 Summer Street
262 Summer Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Come, discover this charming 2 BR, 2 story apartment designed as a Townhouse. Enter through the front gate and a brick walkway guides you to the side entrance with a cozy deck nestled among the trees.

Allen
1 Unit Available
203 West Tupper, Lower
203 West Tupper Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
Check out this 3 BR, 1 Bath, Lower Apartment with off-street parking. The interior has just been recently refreshed, providing a bright, modern feel to this classic, Buffalo double.
City Guide for Cheektowaga, NY

"Don't go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first." (-Mark Twain)

Cheektowaga is Iroquoian meaning_Land of the Crabapples, _but you won't find any of those (whatever those are) here today.This town of 88,226 people is the second largest suburb of Buffalo, New York and has I-90 cutting through its center. Cheektowaga is a census designated place in Erie County and spans 29.5 square miles of land. The town was formed from Amherst back in 1829, and then reformed and reduced in size in 1851 after the formation of West Seneca. Originally a rural farming area pre-World War II, once the war broke out, the post World War subdivision boom brought in major factories, such as the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. This area has since become known for its hard working, blue collar citizens that make up much of its population even today. Although the town suffered decline during the 70s, 80s and early 90s, it is rapidly growing and attracting new businesses because of its excellent location. Surrounded by Buffalo, Seneca, Amherst, Lancaster and Depew, this town is primed for an economic boom! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cheektowaga, NY

Finding an apartment in Cheektowaga that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

