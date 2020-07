Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely center hall colonial home in desirable Vestal residential neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this home. Kitchen with granite counters open to dining area that leads to screened in porch. Huge living room and formal dining room plus a half bathroom on the first floor .A large master suite and three additional spacious bedrooms and updated bathrooms on the second floor. The lower level offers a spacious family room with a wood fireplace, an unfinished bonus or storage space and a laundry/utility room. There is also a oversized two car attached garage. Newer roof and driveway. Anderson windows and 6 panel doors throughout. There is plenty of space in the private wooded backyard. This home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping and highways. Credit report and references required.