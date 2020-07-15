Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan microwave stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly dogs allowed 24hr gym coffee bar dog park

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to V Lane Apartments, tucked away in the center of Paradise, offering 1 and 2 bedroom Las Vegas, Nevada apartments for rent. At V Lane Apartments, you will enjoy tranquil living in the city that never sleeps. Our community offers plenty of amenities so you can live a resort-style life and feel the comfort of home. At V Lane Apartments in Las Vegas, we offer contemporary and spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Dont miss out and get the best views of our anticipated interior and exterior improvements taking place.