Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

V Lane

4316 E Tropicana Ave · (717) 928-8210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4316 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from V Lane.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
24hr gym
coffee bar
dog park
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to V Lane Apartments, tucked away in the center of Paradise, offering 1 and 2 bedroom Las Vegas, Nevada apartments for rent. At V Lane Apartments, you will enjoy tranquil living in the city that never sleeps. Our community offers plenty of amenities so you can live a resort-style life and feel the comfort of home. At V Lane Apartments in Las Vegas, we offer contemporary and spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Dont miss out and get the best views of our anticipated interior and exterior improvements taking place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet: $300, 2 pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Other. Contact the Leasing Office for more details. Carport: $20/month, uncovered: $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does V Lane have any available units?
V Lane has a unit available for $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does V Lane have?
Some of V Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is V Lane currently offering any rent specials?
V Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is V Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, V Lane is pet friendly.
Does V Lane offer parking?
Yes, V Lane offers parking.
Does V Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, V Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does V Lane have a pool?
Yes, V Lane has a pool.
Does V Lane have accessible units?
No, V Lane does not have accessible units.
Does V Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, V Lane has units with dishwashers.

