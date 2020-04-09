982 Sunview

Amenities
Three Bedroom Home is Sunridge (North Douglas County) - 3/2/2 Home in Sunridge. Located close to Carson City and lots of shopping. A/C. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Newer paint and carpet.
Tenant required to carry renters insurance are provide proof.
www.SelectPropMgt.com
775.783.7368
No Smoking. No Water Furniture. No Automobile Repairs. No Commercial activity.
All properties require an application process. Each adult must fill out their own application. The application fee is $35 each. Applications include running credit and background, as well as employment/income verification and rental references. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first served basis.
