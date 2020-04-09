All apartments in Indian Hills
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:41 AM

982 Sunview

982 Sunview Drive · (775) 783-7368
Location

982 Sunview Drive, Indian Hills, NV 89705

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 982 Sunview · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Three Bedroom Home is Sunridge (North Douglas County) - 3/2/2 Home in Sunridge. Located close to Carson City and lots of shopping. A/C. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Newer paint and carpet.
Tenant required to carry renters insurance are provide proof.
www.SelectPropMgt.com
775.783.7368
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
No Smoking. No Water Furniture. No Automobile Repairs. No Commercial activity.

All properties require an application process. Each adult must fill out their own application. The application fee is $35 each. Applications include running credit and background, as well as employment/income verification and rental references. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first served basis.

For additional information about setting up an appointment, our application process, the property itself or other available properties, contact Select Property Management at www.selectpropmgt.com or 775.783.7368.

(RLNE5618264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

