Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

CentralLy located in Incline Village - Property Id: 289853



Two bedroom two bath with one car garage. Centrally located near post office and grocery store. Rent includes all utilities except personal communication or TV hookups. Laundry facilities within building newly remodeled and ready for

move in on the 16th of June.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289853

Property Id 289853



(RLNE5816737)