Dayton, NV
728 Red Jacket Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

728 Red Jacket Drive

728 Red Jacket Dr · No Longer Available
Location

728 Red Jacket Dr, Dayton, NV 89403
Sutro Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
bathtub
728 Red Jacket Drive Available 07/15/20 728 Red Jacket Drive Dayton Nevada - 2 Story home in Sutro neighborhood, easy access to Interstate 50, close to shopping/dining.
Corner Lot with 3 car garage and low maintenance landscaping.
High beamed ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.
Gas log fireplace with access on both sides of living room and den.
Master Suite is downstairs with walk-in closet and jetted bathtub.
Fire pit in back yard and room for an RV or boat.

No Pets.

This home is occupied and will be available 7/15/2020 (estimated). Please do not disturb the tenants.
Please submit an application to be scheduled for a private viewing.

Rent: $1800
Deposit: $1800
Available Date (estimated): 7/15/2020
Lease Term:1 Year
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Square Footage: 1946
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities
Pet Policy: No pets
No smoking.

Private showings will be scheduled after receiving completed applications.
All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.
Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.
Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.
Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.
If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.

(RLNE4375787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

