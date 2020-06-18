Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets fire pit fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

728 Red Jacket Drive Available 07/15/20 728 Red Jacket Drive Dayton Nevada - 2 Story home in Sutro neighborhood, easy access to Interstate 50, close to shopping/dining.

Corner Lot with 3 car garage and low maintenance landscaping.

High beamed ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.

Gas log fireplace with access on both sides of living room and den.

Master Suite is downstairs with walk-in closet and jetted bathtub.

Fire pit in back yard and room for an RV or boat.



No Pets.



This home is occupied and will be available 7/15/2020 (estimated). Please do not disturb the tenants.

Please submit an application to be scheduled for a private viewing.



Rent: $1800

Deposit: $1800

Available Date (estimated): 7/15/2020

Lease Term:1 Year

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 1946

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities

Pet Policy: No pets

No smoking.



Private showings will be scheduled after receiving completed applications.

All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.

Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.

Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.

Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.

Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.

If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.



(RLNE4375787)