apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM with pool
Last updated June 14 at 07:10pm
Contact for Availability
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments
105 Comerciantes Blvd, Santa Teresa, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
$900
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
136 Star Spirit Road
136 Star Spirit Rd, Santa Teresa, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1331 sqft
Attractive 3 bedroom with 2 full baths. Located in the Paseo Village area of Santa Teresa. 15 minutes from downtown El Paso, Texas, and 30 minutes from Las Cruces, NM.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Teresa
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Remcon
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy spacious closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Remcon
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$704
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Green
324 Rio Dulce
324 Rio Dulce Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1274 sqft
Updated one story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in great condition! This property offers 1274 SQFT of living space on a 8339 SQFT lot that features high ceilings, sun room, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen with granite
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lindberg
5572 Fernwood
5572 Fernwood Circle, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2226 sqft
5572 Fernwood Available 05/20/20 Home For Rent, Lease w/ Option to Purchase AND For Sale: Owner Financing Available - Beautiful Upper Valley home with Swimming Pool and Refrigerated AC! - Located in the Upper Valley of West El Paso, this featured
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Zach White
4958 Vista Grande Circle
4958 Vista Grande Circle, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,320
2615 sqft
Beautiful home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Upper Valley. As soon as you walk into this spacious home you will love the open and inviting family room featuring high ceilings, a fireplace, and large windows.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Teresa
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
24 Units Available
Mesa Hills
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$727
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$941
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
55 Units Available
Sunland Park North
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$678
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Polk
456 VIN BENICARLO Place
456 Vin Benicarlo Pl, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1700 sqft
Rare Rental FIND! Just completed town-home in the luxurious neighborhood of Montecillo. The home was just completed in June 2020.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills North
4800 STANTON Street
4800 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath townhome in the exclusive Camelot Townhomes gated community with swimming pool, club house, laundry area and beautiful views of the mountains. Easy access to hicking. Pets not negotiable.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
4433 N. Stanton St, #308
4433 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$970
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit near UTEP! This fantastic unit is located in a prime location and offers amenities such as an onsite swimming pool, gated entry, a clubhouse and an in unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4141 Westcity Court
4141 Westcity Court, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
981 sqft
Great Town-home in a Great Location. You will enjoy all the amenities that this Town-home has to offer. Ideally located near UTEP, Hospitals, Downtown, Restaurants and Shopping Centers. Enjoy the outdoor views plus a large maintained swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lambka Park
6869 Enid Court - 16
6869 Enid Court, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming one bedroom, one bath, furnished apartment with beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has been updated with a gorgeous ceramic tile backsplash and black stove and refrigerator.
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
Thunderbird
14 WILLIAMSBURG Drive
14 Williamsburg Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2137 sqft
Completely remodeled & Luxurious 2 story Townhome in Silver Springs Subdivision. Very spacious w/lots of natural light. Master down & other 2 bedrooms share adjoining bath.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Chaparral Park North
6672 RED CANYON SAGE Lane
6672 Red Canyon Sage Ln, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Great location on the west side of El Paso and located right across from a cool and refreshing pool. The house has an open floor plan, with a refrigerated A/C unit, and a double car garage.
