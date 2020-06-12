Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Farmington, NM with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5007 Greenwood Drive
5007 Greenwood Dr, Farmington, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bed/ 2 Bathroom with 2 Storage Buildings! - You don't want miss out on this property it is located in Crestwood Estates, Property is a 4 bedroom with a split floor plan, 2 storage buildings, sun room, large fully fenced backyard, large deck for

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
713 W 24th Street
713 24th Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2305 sqft
713 W 24th Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious home and yard - This home has an office as well as a bonus room, a deck with gas hook up and a covered patio. Large bedrooms, very functional downstairs bathroom with separated shower, sinks, and commode.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3500 Victoria Way Unit 903
3500 Victoria Way, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1546 sqft
Dont Miss Out On This Sweet Deal - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is a must see! Well maintained inside and out, and located in a quiet neighborhood in the center of Farmington.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5401 Cleone Place
5401 Cleone Place, Farmington, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2892 sqft
5401 Cleone Place Available 08/17/20 HUGE 4 Bed, 4 Bath Home - This house has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with 2 living areas. Home sits on over 2 acres of land, and is built for entertaining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1965 Hollyhock Circle
1965 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
1965 Hollyhock Circle Available 08/26/20 Amazing Town House! - Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Farmington. This great 3 bed 2 bath home has appealing hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1927 Hollyhock Circle
1927 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhome - Beautifully remodeled Southwest Style townhome in Farmington. This home has new tile throughout, a new updated kitchen and back patio. This is a great quality home is a very central and comfortable location.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Road 3791
34 Road 3791, San Juan County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1895 sqft
Great 3 Bed, 2 Bath Energy Efficient Home w/ Land! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has tons to offer and has been very well maintained. Includes an open floor plan with fireplace in living room.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Road 3781
7 Road 3781, San Juan County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4000 sqft
7 Road 3781 Available 07/08/20 One of the Best Properties in Town! - This massive and luxurious home sits on top of the bluff and has incredible views from the San Juan Mountains in the north to the Lukucukia Mountains to the Southwest.
City Guide for Farmington, NM

Howdy and welcome to your Farmington, New Mexico apartment hunting command center! Sitting pretty at the confluence of the San Juan, Animas, and La Plata Rivers on the wide open Colorado Plateau, Farmington serves not only as the gateway to Navajo Nation but also boasts some of the most spacious and affordable apartments you’ll find anywhere in New Mexico. So what do you say? Are you ready to saddle up and head on down to the Western Frontier in search of your dream dwellings? Then read on to...

With less than 30 percent of Farmington’s roughly 34,000 residents choosing to rent rather than own, there aren’t too many apartments to choose from, but that doesn’t mean they’re difficult to find by any stretch of the imagination. Whether you’re in the market for a furnished apartment in Farmington, a pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) unit, a simple one-bedroom apartment, or a rental with tons of bells and whistles (balcony, gym, swimming pool, hardwood floors, etc), there’s a rental somewhere in Farmington just waiting for someone like you to swoop it up!

Farmington, New Mexico is definitely an old city – the Anasazi Pueblos first settled in the city about 2,000 years ago – but apartments, fortunately, aren’t nearly as old. Some newer units have sprouted up on and around College Boulevard in recent years. Nearly all of these properties go for well under a grand and relatively inexpensive apartments are standard fare. Waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent, so feel free to shop the rental market thoroughly without worrying about the apartment of your dreams slipping through your grasp.

Farmington, like much of the American Southwest’s desert highlands region, is (to put it mildly) highly rural, making the city a great locale for leasers who appreciate plenty of open space. Factor in a wide range of outdoor activities (which can be enjoyed on the roughly 275 sunny days the city is blessed with each year), a variety of Navajo-related cultural and shopping destinations, and several historic monuments, parks, and museums to enjoy year-round, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Farmington!

Now comes the fun bit. It’s time to get right down to it and sift through the listings for the perfect Farmington, New Mexico rental for you! Best of luck and welcome aboard! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Farmington, NM

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Farmington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

