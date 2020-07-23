Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Pennsville, NJ with garages

Pennsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
129 GEORGIA ROAD
129 Georgia Road, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Bright, beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with attached garage, just blocks from the river. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, however landlord has provided lawnmower, weed wacker and leaf blower.
Results within 5 miles of Pennsville
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
3914 North Market Street - 2
3914 North Market Street, Edgemoor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
3920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garage is not part of lease. 3920 sq ft in total. Garage is not part of lease. 4 units within building.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlan
514 BARRETT STREET
514 Barrett Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Charming twin home in the Ninth Ward of the City of Wilmington, his home has hardwood flooring, large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, powder room off kitchen, unfinished basement, 1-car garage and three very large bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Pennsville
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1254 sqft
1 Westbrook Drive R-208 Available 08/07/20 Chartwell End with Garage - This beautiful 2nd floor unit with a side entry features a fireplace in the dinning room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
16 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,619
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1381 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
Last updated July 16 at 03:25 PM
13 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 07:10 PM
7 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
310 W Holly Oak Rd A
310 West Holly Oak Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 bedroom/1bath apt.over 2car garage - Property Id: 319831 Private apartment that sits on top of two car garage which is included. Fresh paint, some new fixtures. Washer dryer included/ central air Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2250 sqft
Approved Application, 07/16/2020, Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
206 PINEHURST RD
206 Pinehurst Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Hurry, this rental won't last long. Charming brick colonial in popular Fairfax. Updates include a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, built in pantry closet, built in microwave, tile floor & tile back-splash.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
2207 BRADMOOR ROAD
2207 Bradmoor Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3285 sqft
Lovely brick split level home in Fairfax. Nicely rehabbed kitchen and bathrooms,fabulous back porch and fenced in back yard.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
303 CORNWALL RD
303 Cornwall Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Three Bedroom stone-contemporary cape. Open floor plan with large living/dining room with 10ft ceilings, stone fireplace, hardwood flooring and large windows with view of golf course.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
20 MAIN STREET
20 Main Street, Quinton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$795
579 sqft
Cute and affordable 1 bedroom apartment in Center of Quinton Twp. Tenant responsible for electric (heat is electric also). New flooring and freshly painted. Plenty of parking in driveway. Garage is NOT included in the rent.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
8 COMPROMISE ROAD
8 Compromise Road, Salem County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1792 sqft
No showings til August 1, 2020. Lovely home in rural area. 3 br + den, 1.50 baths, h/w floors, updated eat in kitchen. updated bath. Refrigerator, electric stove, & dishwasher included. Screened porch. Washer/dryer included.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
333 KESWICK DRIVE
333 Kewswick Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1985 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse features a formal living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining room, family room and fabulous kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry and a breakfast nook on the main floor.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
28 Freedom Trail
28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.

Last updated May 27 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
1301 HARRISON #1502
1301 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
BEST views in the city. ALL utilities included.This two bedroom condo boasts great views and offers two full baths and in unit laundry. Enter the kitchen with updated appliances and tile floor. Off the kitchen is the laundry and dining area.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2000 KYNWYD RD
2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
43 MILLSTONE LN
43 Millstone Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Extensively renovated 3 story end unit townhome in the very desirable gated community of Rockland Mills. Enter this beautiful and meticulously cared for townhome through the spacious tile foyer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Pennsville, NJ

Pennsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

