apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Palmyra
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Burholme
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
10 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
4 Units Available
Academy Gardens
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
328 PLAYA DEL SOL
328 Playa Del Sol, Ellisburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
506 sqft
Looking for a ready to move in cozy home? This is it! Secured building. Great view. Tennis court. Inground Pool. Close to major highways: #38, #70, #73 #130, and only minutes from Philadelphia.
Results within 10 miles of Palmyra
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
45 Units Available
Logan Square
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,415
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
88 Units Available
Logan Square
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Huntingdon Valley
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Center City West
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,885
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
59 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
64 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
922 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Logan Square
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
38 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
53 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,804
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
39 Units Available
Logan Square
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
12 Units Available
University City
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
56 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1322 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
