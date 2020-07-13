/
pet friendly apartments
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mendham, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
4 HILLTOP RD
4 Hilltop Road, Mendham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oversized 2 bedroom apt in the hub of Mendham township. Featuring new kit appliances& baths. transportation & walking dist to all shopping & restaurants. Walking dist to Mendham high School .
Results within 5 miles of Mendham
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
16 OLD ARMY RD
16 Old Army Road, Bernardsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional bi-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & an eat-in kitchen make this house a great choice offering a flexible floorplan and large backyard. Clean, move-in ready with lots of natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
14 SHARON ST
14 Sharon Street, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great 2 bed 1 bath rental in the center of Randolph. PET FRIENDLY. This two bed unit is available immediately. Affordable living close to Rt 10, Rt 80, Rt 287. Move right in and keep your expenses low! Tenant pays electric,cable, heat.
Results within 10 miles of Mendham
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
36 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,533
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,292
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,740
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
21 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,828
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,944
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
887 sqft
Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Morris Plains
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,210
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Morristown
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Morristown
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,784
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,226
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Clinton Manor Arms
281 West Clinton Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clinton Manor Arms offers beautiful one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhouse apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
28 STEVENS COURT
28 Stevens Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ NEWER RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DISHWASHER & STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR.NEWER A/C & FURNACE. NEWER WASHER & DRYER.
