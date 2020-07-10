30 Apartments for rent in Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ with washer-dryer

/
Holiday City-Berkeley
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
19 Barnes Lane
19 Barnes Ln, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual rental ready for immediate occupancy. Please be advised that a credit & background check is a must. Townhouse featuring sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Lakehurst
602 Chestnut Street
602 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
One of a Kind!! This Beautiful Ranch has been completely renovated. Gorgeous New Kitchen w. Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel appliances, New Cabinets; 2 Upgraded Full Bath; New Tile Floors, New Roof, New Sidings, New HVAC, New Plumbing and Etc...
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
50 Norwalk Avenue
50 Norwalk Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
966 sqft
Completely Renovated in December 2019. New Vinyl flooring Throughout. New Kitchen Cabinets and Appliances. THIS IS AN ADULT COMMUNITY. MUST BE 55+ !!
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
1 of 9
Last updated July 25 at 06:59pm
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1509 Dahlia Court
1509 Dahlia Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1219 sqft
Your search is over!! This unit is a Large Astor II model with 2 bedrooms plus a loft which could be used as a 3rdand a closet. This unit has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
437 Wheaton Avenue
437 Wheaton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
725 sqft
Completely renovated first floor apartment in Bayville. Two bedroom one bath unit with off street parking. Washer, dryer and refrigerator supplied by landlord.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
818 Windsor Street
818 Windsor Street, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for 7/1 move-in! Unpack & feel comfortable in this roomy rental home! This home is suits all types of renters. Located near Parkway and also easy access to grocery & conveniences. Great for commuters! New vinyl plank floors, freshly painted.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Poppy Place
1107 Poppy Pl, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1219 sqft
Rental in 60 Acres, Aster II Model end unit in cul-de-sac! Living room, Dining room, and 2 Bedrooms. Spiral staircase leading to loft with closet and skylights. Storage area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full Bath, washer, and dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
730 Morris Boulevard
730 Morris Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Great waterfront community. 3 bedroom 1 bath cape w/ 2 car garage and large back yard. Just minutes away from the beach.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Adult Community Rental 55+ Two nice size bedrooms, living/dining room, eat in kitchen, utility room with clothes washer and dryer. Enclosed front porch with storage closet.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.
1 of 71
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
2500 sqft
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
90 Puffin Glade
90 Puffin Glade, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great rental! Available in July 600+ CREDIT SCORE CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED PROOF OF INCOME RENTAL APPLICATION
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.
