apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Hackettstown, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
503 W PLANE STREET
503 Plane Street, Hackettstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
CHARMING AND QUAINT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FROM CENTENARY COLLEGE. THIS RENTAL IS LOCATED ABOVE THE DETACHED GARAGE ON THE WOODED PROPERTY.
Results within 1 mile of Hackettstown
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
302 TULSA CT
302 Tulsa Court, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Well maintained, spacious townhouse ready for you to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12 WINDING HILL DR
12 West Windy Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous and upgraded East facing home in a wonderful neighborhood of Woodfield Estates with public util ities, community pool, Tennis court. Living room, Dining room, Family room, Master bedroom, 3 more generous size bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Hackettstown
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
142 W Springtown Rd
142 West Springtown Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3000 sqft
Lovely house in Western Morris County town of Long Valley - lots of trees and space. Beautiful curb appeal and well-maintained w/ 2 car garage, large deck and patio for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
160 W MILL RD
160 W Mill Rd, Long Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Unbelievable rental opportunity to live in a totally renovated Ranch style Sears Kit home with easy access to Columbia Trail. It features all HW floors, Kitchen w/granite counters & double SS sink.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
59 WILD IRIS LN
59 Wild Iris Lane, Panther Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Stunning desirable Sherwood model located on a private cul de sac in the Meadows..Beautifully set surrounded by woods with views..
Results within 10 miles of Hackettstown
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
35 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
29 DOWNSTREAM DRIVE
29 Downstream Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 29 DOWNSTREAM DRIVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
117 MAIN ST
117 Main Street, Andover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
A Cozy totally renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment, Complementary Washer & Dryer A common Backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
251 SHILOH RD
251 Shiloh Road, Warren County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4218 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular rental offering a peaceful country setting, while being mins to town & Rt 80 for commuting! Spacious rooms combined w/a comfortable floor plan,makes this home ideal for entertaining.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13244 DELL PL
13244 Dell Place, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
861 sqft
A commuters Dream.......This Cozy two bedroom, one bath condo at Highpoint at Stanhope has it all. This bright sunlit unit offers an eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, all newer appliances. Living Room with balcony to unwind after a long day.
