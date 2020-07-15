Franklin Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds. Each apartment is a gem, featuring new kitchen and ceramic tiled bath, spacious bedroom(s), roomy closets, gleaming hardwood floors, and new windows with mini-blinds, all pristine and ready for you to move right in. Heat and hot water included, garages available for rent, on-site laundry rooms, building wired for Verizon/Fios. We take personal pride in keeping your environment immaculate. But don't take our word for it. Come for a tour and you'll be convinced. Convenient to all mass transit: New York City bus at front door, one block to NJ Transit train and bus, two minutes to Garden State Parkway.