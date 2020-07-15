All apartments in Glen Ridge
Find more places like Franklin Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Ridge, NJ
/
Franklin Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Franklin Manor

70 Fremont St · (646) 859-6420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glen Ridge
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ 07003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

B 1 Bedroom-1

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

A 1 Bedroom-1

$1,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

C 1 Bedroom-1

$1,545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

A 2 Bedroom-1

$1,690

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

B 2 Bedroom-1

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Franklin Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds. Each apartment is a gem, featuring new kitchen and ceramic tiled bath, spacious bedroom(s), roomy closets, gleaming hardwood floors, and new windows with mini-blinds, all pristine and ready for you to move right in. Heat and hot water included, garages available for rent, on-site laundry rooms, building wired for Verizon/Fios. We take personal pride in keeping your environment immaculate. But don't take our word for it. Come for a tour and you'll be convinced. Convenient to all mass transit: New York City bus at front door, one block to NJ Transit train and bus, two minutes to Garden State Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Franklin Manor have any available units?
Franklin Manor offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,395 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,690. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Franklin Manor have?
Some of Franklin Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Franklin Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Franklin Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Franklin Manor pet-friendly?
No, Franklin Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Ridge.
Does Franklin Manor offer parking?
Yes, Franklin Manor offers parking.
Does Franklin Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Franklin Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Franklin Manor have a pool?
No, Franklin Manor does not have a pool.
Does Franklin Manor have accessible units?
No, Franklin Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Franklin Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Franklin Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Franklin Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, Franklin Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Franklin Manor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street
Glen Ridge, NJ 07003

Similar Pages

Glen Ridge 1 BedroomsGlen Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Glen Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlen Ridge Apartments with Parking
Glen Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJMetuchen, NJRidgefield Park, NJNew Providence, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJMorris Plains, NJFranklin Lakes, NJ
Waldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJSouth Amboy, NJBoonton, NJKenilworth, NJWood-Ridge, NJDunellen, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJWoodcliff Lake, NJSilver Lake, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity