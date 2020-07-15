/
studio apartments
8 Studio Apartments for rent in Blackwood, NJ
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Results within 5 miles of Blackwood
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Results within 10 miles of Blackwood
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
58 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
13 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
1 Unit Available
Whitman
649 Durfor street
649 Durfor Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large commercial space on the busy street. Lots of Foot traffic. - Large commercial space. Mix use. Ceramic tiles on the floor, Central AC, unfinished 1/2 basement, Newly renovated. Zoning Mix use/CMX-2. Triple net. Net Net Net. (RLNE2918976)
1 Unit Available
516 RICHEY AVENUE
516 Richey Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
Adorable, renovated studio apartment in convenient location. Features laundry, great closet space and storage! New eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and full refrigerator, ton of cabinets and counter space, built-in fold-down table.
1 Unit Available
1503 MARLTON PIKE PIKE
1503 New Jersey Highway 70, Barclay, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Three Bay auto repair with three lifts
