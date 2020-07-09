Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments

Lease Length: 7-16 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets per unit
rent: $45
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $50/month. Reserved parking spaces in the uncovered lot are available for residents. Covered lot, assigned: $75/month. Covered, reserved carports are available for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.