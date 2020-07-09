All apartments in Nashua
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments

25 Bay Ridge Dr · (603) 383-5265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH 03062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04CHDI · Avail. Sep 6

$1,546

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 22CHDL · Avail. Jul 26

$1,546

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 10CHDH · Avail. Sep 10

$1,546

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22BAYL · Avail. now

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 44BAYF · Avail. Sep 3

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 09CASA · Avail. Oct 4

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Spacious and newly renovated Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments in Nashua, NH feature a private patio/balcony and in unit washer/dryer. Our smoke free community offers amenities that include a fitness center, heated pool, sauna, dog park, pond, and tennis and volleyball courts. Select apartment homes offer walk in closets, new kitchen appliances and separate dining areas. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Carports are available to residents for a fee to keep your car covered. Every building has controlled access intercom entry. Near Pheasant Lane Mall and Everett Turnpike Route 3 . Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets per unit
rent: $45
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $50/month. Reserved parking spaces in the uncovered lot are available for residents. Covered lot, assigned: $75/month. Covered, reserved carports are available for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments have any available units?
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments has 28 units available starting at $1,546 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments have?
Some of Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to two weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments offers parking.
Does Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments has a pool.
Does Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments has units with air conditioning.
