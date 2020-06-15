All apartments in Colebrook
112 Main Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

112 Main Street

112 Main Street · (603) 289-8905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

112 Main Street, Colebrook, NH 03576

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial Storefront on Main St. in Historic Bdlg - Property Id: 286983

Make it your own! Customers and tourists year round! Highly visible open concept storefront in downtown Colebrook. 1,344 sq. ft. Original high tin ceilings, 1,344 square feet, back room with storage, utility sink and bathroom, efficient propane heat, ceiling fans. Off-street parking for you and plenty of parking out front for your customers. Parking, winter plowing, taxes and town water included. You pay: electricity (100 amp panel) and propane heat. Don't miss this one!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286983
Property Id 286983

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5813632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Main Street have any available units?
112 Main Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 112 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colebrook.
Does 112 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 112 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Main Street have a pool?
No, 112 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 112 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
