112 Main Street

Make it your own! Customers and tourists year round! Highly visible open concept storefront in downtown Colebrook. 1,344 sq. ft. Original high tin ceilings, 1,344 square feet, back room with storage, utility sink and bathroom, efficient propane heat, ceiling fans. Off-street parking for you and plenty of parking out front for your customers. Parking, winter plowing, taxes and town water included. You pay: electricity (100 amp panel) and propane heat. Don't miss this one!

