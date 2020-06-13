24 Apartments for rent in Gretna, NE with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Ashton Place
702 Chestnut Drive, Gretna, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom with Garage in Popular Gretna! Self Tour Available! - Located in the very popular Gretna area, this is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a detached garage! Great kitchen with all appliances included! Large open floor plan! Washer and
1 of 22

Last updated June 6 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Place
111 East Westplains Road, Gretna, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
111 E Westplains Rd Available 06/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom in Popular Gretna Area! - Located in the very popular Gretna area, this is a large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a large open floor plan! This unit includes a full size washer and dryer,
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
19482 U Street
19482 U Street, Douglas County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1360 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 1.5BTH multilevel home features newer carpet, and appliances, finished basement with fireplace, 2 car attached garage, and large deck. Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5317 S 190th Ter
5317 South 190th Terrace, Douglas County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Millard West! - Property Id: 259670 We do not accept applications from Turbo Tenant. Please use our website redkeyomaha.com You are going to love the vaulted ceilings and cozy lower level with fireplace.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Elk Hills
2120 North Main Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
976 sqft
It's not just a beautiful community, a variety of floor plans, or fresh contemporary finishes. We proudly offer all of those things, but we wouldn't be Elk Hills Apartments without making sure it's easy and affordable for you to have it all.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$820
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1059 sqft
Welcome home to Legacy Commons - THE premier luxury apartment community in Omaha, Nebraska. Picture coming home every day to your very own premier apartment, lush with the style and sophistication you deserve.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Tradition by Broadmoor
1250 S 157th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,260
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1384 sqft
The Tradition by Broadmoor is the premier apartment community in West Omaha! Make your home at The Tradition by Broadmoor and you will find a floor plan that is tailored to your lifestyle.
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a community kitchen. Just off West Maple Road and close to Whispering Ridge Park.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$934
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1178 sqft
Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$822
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$915
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
Studio
$860
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Broadmoor Hills by Broadmoor
18510 Capitol Court, Omaha, NE
Studio
$915
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1158 sqft
Join life on the hill, where you will experience West Omaha's premier apartment living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will make you live in style.
1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
1010 on the Lake
1010 N 192nd Ct, Douglas County, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1469 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1010 on the Lake in Douglas County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
4 Units Available
Ravello 192
19261 Marcy Street, Douglas County, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,313
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ravello 192 is a new townhome community developed with everyday luxury in mind. The Ravello 192 community offers a mature and private environment, where youll experience the quality of a well-appointed townhome without the stress of ownership.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
This modern community offer spacious living areas. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and garage area. Apartments feature walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, and updated appliances. Minutes from shopping and dining.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$885
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1130 sqft
Make your home at Wycliffe Apartments and you will reclaim time for family and friends with West Omaha's best value! Located in the Millard School District, Wycliffe offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that have room for your entire family.
1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
2 Units Available
Greenfield
15909 W Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on West Dodge Rd. near Baker's and Aldrich Elementary School. Contemporary units with full appliances, ceiling fans, large closets, fireplaces, and air conditioning. Swimming pool and garage available for residents.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Briar Hills
17010 Hawthorne Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living within minutes of the area's schools and parks. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with upscale finishes.
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
36 Units Available
Legacy Flats
2825 S 170th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$925
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
972 sqft
Experience luxury urban living at its finest at Legacy Flats, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. Our modern interiors are the perfect blend of cutting edge style and state-of-the-art design.
1 of 67

Last updated May 12 at 05:12pm
Contact for Availability
Westport on the Lake
4118 S. 147th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$901
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community with newly renovated clubhouse, scenic lake and biking/jogging trail on property. Apartment homes with 1-3 bedrooms and large walk-in closets, fireplaces and personal patio/balconies.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20017 Pearl St
20017 Pearl Street, Omaha, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1326 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Elkhorn Schools! - Property Id: 289793 Home provides a large great room with cathedral ceiling, exposed beams and fireplace. Some updates include new full bathroom in master bedroom, deck, roof and siding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gretna, NE

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gretna renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

