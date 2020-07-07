116 E Ashton Ave

Rare find! - Adorable home with basement and garage. Recently redone wood flooring and very well maintained throughout. Comes with two refrigerators and washer and dryer. Basement has two finished rooms and bathroom.
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
