Grand Island, NE
116 E Ashton Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

116 E Ashton Ave

116 East Ashton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 East Ashton Avenue, Grand Island, NE 68801

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare find! - Adorable home with basement and garage. Recently redone wood flooring and very well maintained throughout. Comes with two refrigerators and washer and dryer. Basement has two finished rooms and bathroom.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 E Ashton Ave have any available units?
116 E Ashton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Island, NE.
What amenities does 116 E Ashton Ave have?
Some of 116 E Ashton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 E Ashton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
116 E Ashton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 E Ashton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 116 E Ashton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Island.
Does 116 E Ashton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 116 E Ashton Ave offers parking.
Does 116 E Ashton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 E Ashton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 E Ashton Ave have a pool?
No, 116 E Ashton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 116 E Ashton Ave have accessible units?
No, 116 E Ashton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 116 E Ashton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 E Ashton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 E Ashton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 E Ashton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
