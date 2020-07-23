/
hall county
15 Apartments for rent in Hall County, NE📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1300 S Locust Suite C1
1300 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE
Studio
$935
833 sqft
Remodeled exterior 2019 - High traffic count, over 17,000 cars per day.Interior can be remodeled to suit your needs. 3 offices and 1 restroom.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
620 N Webb Rd
620 N Webb Rd, Grand Island, NE
Studio
$2,472
1870 sqft
Excellent high traffic location! Redesigned interior, offers; 8 offices, reception area, bathroom, break-room and media area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2318 W 15th St
2318 West 15th Street, Grand Island, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Rare find! - Lots of room in this 3 bed 3 bath home with full finished basement. 1 car attached garage and fenced in backyard. Fresh paint! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5930939)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2311 N Huston St
2311 N Huston Ave, Grand Island, NE
2 Bedrooms
$725
- 2 bedroom 1 bath in tri-plex with garage. Yardcare, snow removal included (RLNE5874421)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
201 W 17th St
201 West 17th Street, Grand Island, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
201 W 17th - Check out this home built in 2011, attached double car garage, 3 bedrooms main level + 1 Bedroom in basement, 2 full bathrooms, underground sprinklers on a corner lot. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5802734)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1618 W Charles St
1618 West Charles Street, Grand Island, NE
3 Bedrooms
$925
1440 sqft
3 bedroom - 3 bed 1 bath with basement. (RLNE4304317)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1043 S Vine St
1043 South Vine Street, Grand Island, NE
2 Bedrooms
$895
720 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom close to Fonner Park - Cute 2 bed 1 bath home with stackable washer and dryer and all appliances. One car detached garage and all remodeled ready to go! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4243438)
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
523 East 1st Street
523 East 1st Street, Grand Island, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 BR House For Rent. 3 BR/1 BA house for rent with garage, unfinshed basement with plenty of storage, covered porch/workshop, 2 separate driveways for parking, new paint and flooring. Some pets allowed. Managed by Grand Island Realty.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
200 E. Hwy 34 #1027
200 E US Highway 34, Grand Island, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
854 sqft
The Stanton floor plan at Talon Apartments is a two bedroom, one bedroom unit. This pet friendly apartment includes stainless steel appliances, a stacked washer and dryer, modern design and luxury vinyl planking.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1116 Starwood Avenue
1116 Starwood Avenue, Grand Island, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1100 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Grand Island. Amenities included: Satellite T.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
516 S Arthur
516 South Arthur Street, Grand Island, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1096 sqft
Great neighborhood and very nice home - 2 bedrooms with 2 non-conforming bedrooms down. Formal dining and 2 family rooms. 2 baths and fenced back yard. 1 car attached garage. 1 year lease. No smoking. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5691516)
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
704 W 1st
704 W 1st St, Grand Island, NE
Studio
$450
966 sqft
Commercial Space For Rent. Multi-office space for rent with great visibility. Reception area, kitchenette, multiple office spaces. Almost 1000 square feet of space. Managed by Grand Island Realty.
Results within 10 miles of Hall County
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1007 N. Platte Ave.
1007 Platte Avenue, Juniata, NE
3 Bedrooms
$950
1092 sqft
1007 N. Platte Ave. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House - 3 Bedroom house, 1 bathroom, 2 car garage, 1092 sq feet, Adams Central School district, main floor w/d hookups. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5979847)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 West 9th St.
111 W 9th St, Adams County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$850
1386 sqft
3 Bedroom House - 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1386 sq feet, basement is storm shelter only, no garage but off street parking. Adams Central School District.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
310 N Saunders #4
310 N Saunders Ave, Hastings, NE
1 Bedroom
$475
575 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. All utilities but electric included. Cat friendly. Additional office/study in front of bedroom. Managed by Premier Home Sales/Grand Island Realty.
