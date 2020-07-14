1 Apartments for rent in Kearney, NE

Want the inside scoop on living and renting in Kearney? Well, then you have found the perfect relocation tool for exploring this remarkable city. Have a look at this quick guide and then scroll through those listings to find the perfect new property rental.

Located in the middle of Nebraska, the city of Kearney is basically the center of the country. Seriously, get a map and you’ll see we’re not speaking figuratively. In a city like this, small town friendliness is a way of life, and having a kind-hearted nature will make any new Kearney renter instantly welcome. Just take a stroll, hang out at the local country club, enjoy a nearby sports bar, or visit one of the many rivers and lakes to learn how people live around here.

There is a public skating rink, then there are concerts at the Tri-City Arena, as well as plenty of local bars and restaurants to check out. For some local heritage, take a ride up the longest escalator in Nebraska for a multimedia exhibit in the Great Platte River Monument Archway Monument (We know, it's a mouthful). And, for cheap apartments, just throw a rock in any direction and you will hit one.

Most property rentals cost around $450 to $750, with a deposit equal to one month's rent. There are mostly small to medium-sized apartment buildings, a few older and historic rental homes, as well as some newer houses. Some of the cheapest apartment rentals can be found right in the city center, where vintage views of historic houses and buildings make for a very charming neighborhood. You can also look for rental properties on the north side of town, where the housing is newer and bigger. If you like mobile homes, then check out the Buda neighborhood on the east side, where mobile homes outnumber actual houses. In fact, this neighborhood has a greater concentration of mobile homes than most anywhere in America.

So, there you have it. A nice town with culture to boot – sounds pretty good to us. Welcome to Kearney, Nebraska!