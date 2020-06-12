/
12 Apartments for rent in Grand Island, NE📍
721 Church Rd
721 Church Road, Grand Island, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1248 sqft
721 Church Rd Available 07/01/20 Nice spacious 2 plus 2 bedroom condo close to schools - Very nice condo with 2 bedrooms up and 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement. 3 bath locations, 1 car attached garage. Nice Deck.
1300 S Locust Suite C1
1300 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE
Studio
$935
833 sqft
Remodeled exterior 2019 - High traffic count, over 17,000 cars per day.Interior can be remodeled to suit your needs. 3 offices and 1 restroom.
403 Lexington Circle
403 Lexington Circle, Grand Island, NE
Studio
$410
6593 sqft
Individual office space for lease. Great location near Hwy 281 and Faidley Ave. 8 offices available with office furniture. Lease prices $410 - $700 per office and includes internet. Offices located in Grand Island Pain Center office building.
1311 Hope Circle
1311 Hope St, Grand Island, NE
2 Bedrooms
$750
1013 sqft
2 BR Duplex For Rent. 2 BR/1 BA bath duplex with garage, yard, large living room, covered front porch, coin-op W/D on site. Some pets allowed. Managed by Grand Island Realty.
706 Hedde St #10
706 W Hedde St, Grand Island, NE
2 Bedrooms
$600
777 sqft
2 BR apartment for rent. 706 W Hedde. Grand Island Realty. 2 BR/1 BA apartment for rent at 706 W Hedde for $600/month. Vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living area.
311 North Lincoln Avenue - 1
311 N Lincoln Ave, Grand Island, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
650 sqft
2 BR Apartment For Rent. 2 BR/1 BA remodeled apartment for rent with brand new IKEA cabinets, appliances, paint, flooring, and updated bath. Coin-op laundry in building. Water/sewer/trash included. Some pets allowed. Managed by Grand Island Realty.
207 North Grace Avenue - 4
207 N Grace Ave, Grand Island, NE
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
2 BR Apartment For Rent. 2 BR/1 BA apartment for rent with coin-op W/D on site, water/sewer/trash included/back deck. Some pets allowed. Managed by Grand Island Realty.
622 West 7th Street
622 West 7th Street, Grand Island, NE
3 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
3 BR House For Rent. 3 BR/1 BA house for rent with large yard, covered front porch, storage sheds. Some pets allowed. Managed by Grand Island Realty.
2008 East Seedling Mile Road - 2
2008 East Seedling Mile Road, Grand Island, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
2 BR Apartment For Rent. 2 BR/1 BA apartment for rent with new paint, trash included, some pets allowed. Managed by Grand Island Realty.
516 S Arthur
516 South Arthur Street, Grand Island, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1096 sqft
Great neighborhood and very nice home - 2 bedrooms with 2 non-conforming bedrooms down. Formal dining and 2 family rooms. 2 baths and fenced back yard. 1 car attached garage. 1 year lease. No smoking. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5691516)
704 W 1st
704 W 1st St, Grand Island, NE
Studio
$450
966 sqft
Commercial Space For Rent. Multi-office space for rent with great visibility. Reception area, kitchenette, multiple office spaces. Almost 1000 square feet of space. Managed by Grand Island Realty.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Island
4870 W Highway 30 #7
4870 W US Highway 30, Hall County, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$450
450 sqft
1 BR apartment for rent utilities included. Pinecrest Apartments. 4870 W Highway 30(Alda). Grand Island Realty. 1 BR/1 BA apartment for rent for $450/month utilities included. Some pets allowed. Rent $450. Deposit $450.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Grand Island, the median rent is $436 for a studio, $524 for a 1-bedroom, $687 for a 2-bedroom, and $932 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Grand Island, check out our monthly Grand Island Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Grand Island area include University of Nebraska at Kearney. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grand Island from include Kearney.