2 bdrm apt with front and back yard and more



Two bedroom apartment . Both bedrooms have large closets. Very clean with new paint as well. Washer and dryer hookups in the apartment, front yard, back yard and off the street parking. landlord pays water sewage and trash removal renter pays electric and gas. Lawn care provided by landlord. 4 blocks away from City Park 6 blocks from downtown in a nice quiet neighborhood. Pet's allowed with deposit and small pet rent inquire for details when you call.

