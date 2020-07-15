/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201
126 Elkwood Avenue, Woodfin, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom private apartment conveniently located near UNCA and downtown Asheville. - This bright spacious apartment has been fully updated and is in a perfect location in Asheville. Comfortably furnished and ready for your stay.
Results within 1 mile of Woodfin
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Graystone Rd
4 Graystone Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2024 sqft
Furnished 3BD/2BT Home in North Asheville - Property Id: 304727 Mid Century Ranch Style home located in quiet North Asheville neighborhood, convenient to UNC-A, North Asheville Tailgate Market, Beaver Lake, and minutes to downtown Asheville.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfin
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$870
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
89 Riverview Dr
89 Riverview Drive, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautifully Furnished West Asheville Rental - Stunning, fully furnished home in convenient west Asheville location. Covered front porch with Adirondack chairs and porch swing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Haw Creek
31 Arco Rd
31 Arco Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Furnished Haw Creek Rental - Utilities and lawn care included. Just minutes from downtown Asheville, this home is nestled into a wooded hillside in Haw Creek. Close to restaurants, shopping, and the VA hospital just East of town.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Grove Park- Sunset
107 Murdock
107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running). All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Norwood Park
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenilworth
176 Chiles Avenue
176 Chiles Avenue, Asheville, NC
Studio
$850
450 sqft
Adorable Kenilworth Studio - Adorable FURNISHED studio apartment in lower level of single family home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Montford
23-B Courtland Avenue
23 Courtland Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
23-B Courtland Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming Furnished Two-Bedroom in Historic Montford - 23-B Courtland Avenue is a bright and spacious two-bedroom fully-furnished apartment less than a mile to the heart of downtown Asheville.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Montford
17 Bearden Avenue
17 Bearden Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
17 Bearden Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Furnished Historic Renovation in Montford - 17 Bearden Avenue is a stunning, fully-furnished, historic renovation in Montford less than a mile to the heart of Downtown Asheville.
Results within 10 miles of Woodfin
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
31 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Beverly Hills
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
$
28 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Similar Pages
Woodfin 1 BedroomsWoodfin 2 BedroomsWoodfin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodfin 3 BedroomsWoodfin Accessible Apartments
Woodfin Apartments with BalconiesWoodfin Apartments with GymsWoodfin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodfin Apartments with Parking