/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM
31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
19 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
732 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Woodfin
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
807 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
735 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
645 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfin
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
13 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
904 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
7 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
22 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
681 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
723 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
15 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Grove Park- Sunset
107 Murdock
107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running). All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakley
41 Simpson Street #205
41 Simpson Street, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
500 sqft
APPLY NOW! khbre.managebuilding.com 1 BR unit on Swannanoa River Rd. Includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, heat/AC.
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakley
43 Simpson St
43 Simpson Street, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$692
500 sqft
Rent is $692 - $1144 dependent upon qualification status, with a security deposit ranging from $1,384 - $2,288 respectively. No Pets. No Smoking. Includes water, sewer, and trash. We do accept Housing Choice Vouchers (formerly Section 8 vouchers).
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1606 Abbey Street
1606 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,257
631 sqft
Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Five Points
190 Broadway Street Unit 405
190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1773 Old Haywood Rd 2
1773 Old Haywood Road, Buncombe County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1217 sqft
1773 Old Haywood Rd - Property Id: 248188 Located in New Community - "Asheville West" Just outside Asheville nestled on a hilltop of 20 acres 2 Story, 1217 sq ft spacious Arts and Crafts Cottage: - Vaulted Ceilings - Wood Beams - Hardwood
Results within 10 miles of Woodfin
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
44 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
679 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
874 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
39 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
787 sqft
Lease today and get free rent in July!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
31 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
866 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Similar Pages
Woodfin 1 BedroomsWoodfin 2 BedroomsWoodfin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodfin 3 BedroomsWoodfin Accessible Apartments
Woodfin Apartments with BalconiesWoodfin Apartments with GymsWoodfin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodfin Apartments with Parking