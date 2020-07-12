Neighborhood Guide: Wilmington

Check out the top neighborhoods in Wilmington for renting an apartment: Winter Park & Piney Woods, Pine Valley West, College Acres and more

Apartment List
/
NC
/
wilmington
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
  1. 1. Winter Park & Piney Woods
    See all 123 apartments in Winter Park & Piney Woods
    Verified

    1 of 23

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    21 Units Available
    Winter Park & Piney Woods
    Mill Creek
    414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $995
    763 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,120
    941 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,255
    857 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 12

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    10 Units Available
    Winter Park & Piney Woods
    The Creek at Forest Hills
    2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $840
    635 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $900
    851 sqft
  2. 2. Pine Valley West
    See all 120 apartments in Pine Valley West
    Verified

    1 of 26

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    11 Units Available
    Pine Valley West
    The Preserve at Pine Valley
    3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $880
    620 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,005
    960 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,345
    1220 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 25

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    $
    24 Units Available
    Pine Valley West
    Element Barclay
    1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,130
    826 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,530
    1215 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,945
    1659 sqft
  3. 3. College Acres
    See all 117 apartments in College Acres
    Verified

    1 of 40

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    $
    33 Units Available
    College Acres
    Headwaters at Autumn Hall
    612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,311
    761 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,323
    1147 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,948
    1293 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 22

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    25 Units Available
    College Acres
    Cypress Pointe Apartments
    4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $855
    700 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,015
    950 sqft
  4. 4. Hanover Heights
    See all 112 apartments in Hanover Heights
    Verified

    1 of 13

    Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
    $
    6 Units Available
    Hanover Heights
    The Pines of Wilmington
    1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $870
    800 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,135
    1000 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 31

    Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
    10 Units Available
    Hanover Heights
    The Shipyard of Wilmington
    719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,095
    936 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,275
    1201 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,495
    1380 sqft
  5. 5. Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
    See all 109 apartments in Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
    Verified

    1 of 39

    Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
    6 Units Available
    Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
    Birchwood Park
    4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $809
    647 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 78

    Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
    31 Units Available
    Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
    Abbotts Run
    511 Cobblestone Dr, Wilmington, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $869
    495 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,039
    938 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,339
    1276 sqft
All Neighborhoods
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
College Acres
Devon Park
Downtown Wilmington
Hanover Heights
Lincoln Forest
Pine Valley West
Winter Park & Piney Woods