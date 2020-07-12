Neighborhood Guide: Wilmington
Check out the top neighborhoods in Wilmington for renting an apartment: Winter Park & Piney Woods, Pine Valley West, College Acres and more
- 1. Winter Park & Piney WoodsSee all 123 apartments in Winter Park & Piney WoodsVerified
1 of 23Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm21 Units AvailableWinter Park & Piney WoodsMill Creek414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC1 Bedroom$995763 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,120941 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,255857 sqftVerified
1 of 12Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm10 Units AvailableWinter Park & Piney WoodsThe Creek at Forest Hills2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NCStudioAsk1 Bedroom$840635 sqft2 Bedrooms$900851 sqft
- 2. Pine Valley WestSee all 120 apartments in Pine Valley WestVerified
1 of 26Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm11 Units AvailablePine Valley WestThe Preserve at Pine Valley3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC1 Bedroom$880620 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,005960 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,3451220 sqftVerified
1 of 25Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm$24 Units AvailablePine Valley WestElement Barclay1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC1 Bedroom$1,130826 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5301215 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,9451659 sqft
- 3. College AcresSee all 117 apartments in College AcresVerified
1 of 40Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm$33 Units AvailableCollege AcresHeadwaters at Autumn Hall612 Council St, Wilmington, NC1 Bedroom$1,311761 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3231147 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,9481293 sqftVerified
1 of 22Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm25 Units AvailableCollege AcresCypress Pointe Apartments4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC1 Bedroom$855700 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,015950 sqft
- 4. Hanover HeightsSee all 112 apartments in Hanover HeightsVerified
1 of 13Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm$6 Units AvailableHanover HeightsThe Pines of Wilmington1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$870800 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,1351000 sqftVerified
1 of 31Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm10 Units AvailableHanover HeightsThe Shipyard of Wilmington719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC1 Bedroom$1,095936 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2751201 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,4951380 sqft
- 5. Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland EstatesSee all 109 apartments in Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland EstatesVerified
1 of 39Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm6 Units AvailableAzalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland EstatesBirchwood Park4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC1 Bedroom$809647 sqftVerified
1 of 78Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm31 Units AvailableAzalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland EstatesAbbotts Run511 Cobblestone Dr, Wilmington, NC1 Bedroom$869495 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,039938 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,3391276 sqft