Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal

You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all. Cameron Hills Apartments is just a leisure walk from the Cameron Village Shopping and minutes from downtown, Five Points, Glenwood South and Rex Hospital. Don't settle for cookie cutter living, our eclectic apartment homes have an array of floor plan styles to choose from. Your new home will boast the luxury of hardwood floors, yard space for your barbecues, parking in front of your door and many unique features that vary from one home to another. If you are tired of living with neighbors above or below you, this is the neighborhood for you. We love your furry friends too!