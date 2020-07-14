All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like
Cameron Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Cameron Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Cameron Hills

2327 1/2 Grant Ave · (919) 891-6717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608
Biltmore Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1341B · Avail. Jul 24

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cameron Hills.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all. Cameron Hills Apartments is just a leisure walk from the Cameron Village Shopping and minutes from downtown, Five Points, Glenwood South and Rex Hospital. Don't settle for cookie cutter living, our eclectic apartment homes have an array of floor plan styles to choose from. Your new home will boast the luxury of hardwood floors, yard space for your barbecues, parking in front of your door and many unique features that vary from one home to another. If you are tired of living with neighbors above or below you, this is the neighborhood for you. We love your furry friends too!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $40/month per pet
Cats
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open, street parking, private parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cameron Hills have any available units?
Cameron Hills has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Cameron Hills have?
Some of Cameron Hills's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cameron Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Cameron Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cameron Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Cameron Hills is pet friendly.
Does Cameron Hills offer parking?
Yes, Cameron Hills offers parking.
Does Cameron Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cameron Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cameron Hills have a pool?
No, Cameron Hills does not have a pool.
Does Cameron Hills have accessible units?
No, Cameron Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Cameron Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cameron Hills has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Tryon Village
2421 Fairway Dr
Raleigh, NC 27603
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27604
Wynwood Place
801 Vardaman Street
Raleigh, NC 27610
Sumter Square
613 Charleston Rd
Raleigh, NC 27606
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr
Raleigh, NC 27610
Vine North Hills
500 Saint Albans Drive
Raleigh, NC 27609
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir
Raleigh, NC 27603
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place
Raleigh, NC 27616

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 BedroomsRaleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly PlacesRaleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity ParkCameron VillageOlde East RaleighBrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at RaleighShaw UniversityWake Technical Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College