All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like Camden Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Camden Crest
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Camden Crest

Open Now until 6pm
5200 Summit Manor Ln · (201) 537-5956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5200 Summit Manor Ln, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. Sep 4

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 4

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Crest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
online portal
cats allowed
accessible
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Crest offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located in Raleigh off Glenwood Avenue with easy access to Triangle shopping, dining and entertainment destinations like Glenwood South, Walnut Creek Amphitheater and PNC Arena. Camden Crest features brand new apartments in a non-smoking and pet-free building, with upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and sound-minimizing technology. Enjoy the good life as you unwind at our resort-style swimming pool, break a sweat in the expansive fitness center or take in a movie in our theater room! Our pet-friendly community features a pet park, but if you would rather live in a pet free environment, we have buildings with no pets. Camden Crest's location places you minutes from Research Triangle Park and RDU Airport. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $225
Additional: Cable and Internet $90, Valet Living (trash pickup) $31, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: Up to three pets per apartment home
rent: $20 per month, per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. No weight limit. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Surface lot. Get the perfect spot! We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Detached garages are ready to rent for $100 per month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Crest have any available units?
Camden Crest has 19 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Crest have?
Some of Camden Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Crest is pet friendly.
Does Camden Crest offer parking?
Yes, Camden Crest offers parking.
Does Camden Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Crest have a pool?
Yes, Camden Crest has a pool.
Does Camden Crest have accessible units?
Yes, Camden Crest has accessible units.
Does Camden Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Crest has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Crest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd
Raleigh, NC 27605
Trilogy Cameron Village
305 Oberlin Road
Raleigh, NC 27605
The Arbors at Northhills
5825 Pointer Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C
Raleigh, NC 27616
ARIUM Lake Lynn
650 Lake Front Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
Vine North Hills
500 Saint Albans Drive
Raleigh, NC 27609

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity