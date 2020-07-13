Camden Crest

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $225
Additional: Cable and Internet $90, Valet Living (trash pickup) $31, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: Up to three pets per apartment home
rent: $20 per month, per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. No weight limit. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Surface lot. Get the perfect spot! We have ample open parking for our residents and visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.
Detached garages are ready to rent for $100 per month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month