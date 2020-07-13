Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room online portal cats allowed accessible cc payments dog grooming area e-payments internet cafe lobby smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Crest offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located in Raleigh off Glenwood Avenue with easy access to Triangle shopping, dining and entertainment destinations like Glenwood South, Walnut Creek Amphitheater and PNC Arena. Camden Crest features brand new apartments in a non-smoking and pet-free building, with upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and sound-minimizing technology. Enjoy the good life as you unwind at our resort-style swimming pool, break a sweat in the expansive fitness center or take in a movie in our theater room! Our pet-friendly community features a pet park, but if you would rather live in a pet free environment, we have buildings with no pets. Camden Crest's location places you minutes from Research Triangle Park and RDU Airport. ...