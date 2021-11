Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed accessible parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Welcome to Signature Place, a great community with beautiful wooded views and modern conveniences. Take time to explore the variety of shops, local restaurants, and entertainment just minutes away. The nearby River Park North has 324 acres for anyone who enjoys boating, hiking, camping, fishing, or just a picnic in the park. Discover everything Greenville, NC has to offer at Signature Place.



Our spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and garden-style apartments are undergoing renovations designed for your ultimate comfort. Select homes include modern black appliances, all-white kitchen cabinetry, pendant lighting, and a subway tile backsplash. Ceiling fans, large closets, and full-size washer and dryer connections come standard in every home. With five floor plans to choose from, your next new home can be found here at Signature Place.



At Signature Place, our on-site management team, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and Spanish-speaking staff are there for you. Come and relax in our upgraded clubhouse or get your heart pumping at our new athletic club! We understand that pets are part of the family. That's why your pets are welcome to join our community at Signature Place. Contact us today and make your next move into Signature Place in Greenville, North Carolina!