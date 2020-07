Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking 24hr gym

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access tennis court cats allowed parking on-site laundry

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Explore the charms of southeast Charlotte when you live at Crest on Providence, a garden-style apartment community nestled in a quiet neighborhood. With convenient access to Providence Road, these one, two, three and four bedroom apartments mix traditional colonial architecture with modern interior design. Crest on Providence is located on seventy-three acres of lush greenery with elegant landscaping and a variety of attractive, convenient amenities all around. Enjoy an afternoon outside with your furry friends at the on-site dog park or host a dinner party with friends in your home using your fully equipped, chef-inspired kitchen. Your morning commute is simplified with nearby on-ramps to I-74 and Providence Road, which leads directly to Uptown. The level of craftsmanship is visible in every room in your apartment. The kitchens are designed for ...