/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:00 AM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cedar Point, NC
1 of 32
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
300 Lighthouse Lane
300 Lighthouse Lane, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 300 Lighthouse Lane in Cedar Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Point
1 of 33
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
419 Belgrade Swansboro Road
419 Belgrade-Swansboro Road, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
825 sqft
419 Belgrade Swansboro Road Available 07/01/20 Beautiful & brand new just for you! - Beautiful, brand new duplex close to everything! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex features a country front porch.
1 of 33
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
421 Belgrade Swansboro Road
421 Belgrade-Swansboro Road, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
825 sqft
New Home close to beach and bases. - Newly built duplex close to everything! Affordable living can be very nice! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex features a country front porch.
1 of 26
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
87 Century Court
87 Century Court, Swansboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
87 Century Court Available 08/01/20 87 Century Court, Swansboro - 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in a great location in Swansboro. Close to schools, shopping, bases, beaches and shopping.
1 of 8
Last updated June 26 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
8801 Reed Dr
8801 Reed Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
This great condo is located just steps away from the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle, as well as local restaurants, shopping centers, and SO MUCH MORE!! This property is rented out weekly, so call today to reserve your next vacation destination.
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
8628 Sound Drive
8628 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spectacular, fully furnished soundfront condo at Emerald Isle...move-in condition w/fully stocked kitchen and all linens. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Enjoy grand views of Bogue Sound. Open living/kitchen/dining area overlooking sound.
1 of 36
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
110 Poston Drive
110 Poston Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home on very large private lot in the quaint Town of Swansboro. Master bedroom has garden tub. New laminate flooring. Pet negotiable, must complete 3rd party pet screening. NO restricted or dangerous breeds or mixes.
1 of 15
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
292 Golden Leaf Road
292 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
1 of 13
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
288 Golden Leaf Road
288 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Point
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
309 Burley Drive
309 Burley Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1068 sqft
END UNIT! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! SCREENED IN PATIO! ALL APPLICANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. Pets negotiable. (UNDER 40LBS).
1 of 16
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
161 Kelly Circle
161 Kelly Cir, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$885
Townhome in Hubert''s established gated townhome community. Both bedrooms have full baths and walk in closets. Black appliances to include built in microwave. Patio backs up to neighborhood pool! Lawn care included.