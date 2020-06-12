/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
152 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Apex, NC
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
27 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1287 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
994 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
202 Vinca Cir
202 Vinca Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE WITH A 13 or 24 MONTH LEASE! Two bedroom town home in great Cary location! Featuring hardwood floors on 1st floor and awesome natural lighting.
1 of 4
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
1117 Bungalow Park Drive
1117 Bungalow Park Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1332 sqft
Nice two bedroom town home for rent. Is $1250 a month with one months security deposit required. A credit application fee of $50 required. No pets.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
105 Old Grove Lane
105 Old Grove Lane, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
Absolutely Immaculate 2 Bedrooms, Loft, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with Lots of Storage! A Prestigious Neighbor With Award Winning Homes! What A Treat To Live In The Groves! Enjoy Shopping & Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Historic Apex.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
35 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1266 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
19 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
21 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1402 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1205 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1041 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
42 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
916 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Preston
21 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1072 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
16 Units Available
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
988 sqft
Community of low-rise apartment buildings, near I-40, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and shopping. Recently-renovated, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with patio/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage. Pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 116
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
58 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
180 Units Available
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1167 sqft
Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, Hawthorne at Parkside features BRAND NEW, luxury apartment homes situated mere minutes from Triangle hot spots including - Parkside Town Commons, Park West Village, RDU International Airport, and
