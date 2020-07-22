Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

32 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in King Arthur Park, MT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in King Arthur Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for bo...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
135 Arrowwood Drive
135 Arrowwood Drive, King Arthur Park, MT
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
135 Arrowwood Drive Available 08/17/20 Dog friendly 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This 5 Bedroom sits on a good size lot with room to roam. Plenty of space with an upstairs living and dining area and 2 bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
160 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1611 W Koch St 29
1611 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Unit 29 Available 08/15/20 Centrally Located Condo - Property Id: 323766 Centrally located and renovated! Featuring: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Granite countertops, Single car attached garage, ~1544 sq ft.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1711 Terrace Ave
1711 Terrace Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large two-bedroom - Property Id: 323846 We have available for rent a 2 bedroom 1 bath. This sunny lower unit, is spacious and centrally located in Bozeman. Water, and sewer are included with rent We allow 1 cat. No dogs please.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3505 Fallon St #C35
3505 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
905 sqft
3505 Fallon St #C35 Available 07/24/20 Cozy Up In This Great 2 bed/1bath Condo! - You will definitely love this 2 bed/1 bath condo with balcony! Great location close to new development on the west side, Bozeman Pond, and great schools.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 N Hunters Way
501 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
501 N Hunters Way Available 08/05/20 - Nice one level 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with it's owner sprinklers and water. Semi-open galley kitchen to living room with attached single garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 S. 15th Ave. Unit 2
501 South 15th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
501 S. 15th Ave. Unit 2 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Near MSU! Small Pets Welcome! - Great upper level, 2 bed 1 bath apartment just a few blocks from campus! Shared fenced backyard with downstairs unit.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
316 N. 11th
316 North 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit in Duplex - 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Pets Negotiable Duplex Washer & Dryer in Unit 1 Car Garage Gas Heating Close to Chief Joseph Middle School Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
416 N. 19th Unit B Unit B Lower
416 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pets Allowed Downstairs Unit Washer and Dryer hookups 1 Car Garage Water, Sewer, Gas, and Electric Included up to $200 Gas Heat Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care Please copy the

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110
228 Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3374 North 27th Avenue - 106
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
929 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3074 Lori Lane
3074 Lori Lane, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,290
1910 sqft
3074 Lori Lane Available 08/01/20 Brand New Luxury Four Bedroom with Farmland Views - This stunning new construction townhome has upgraded fixtures and finishes throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3196 Summerview Lane
3196 Summer View Ln, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1720 sqft
3196 Summerview Lane Available 08/01/20 Alder Creek Home on Corner Lot--Clean and Bright - This immaculately kept custom home sits on a corner lot with mature landscaping, in the premier south-side Alder Creek subdivision.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone Flooring • Washer/Dryer •

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3234 North 27th Avenue - 207
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1013 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 207 Available 08/10/20 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - Corner Unit - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1387 Crabapple Drive
1387 Crabapple Drive, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Townhome - This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home has 1,638 square feet. There are several upscale finishes, such as granite counters, tile, hardwood flooring, and a gas fireplace. 2 car garage included.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
994 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
994 sqft
Gorgeous Brand New Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1902 W Koch
1902 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1902 W Koch Available 08/10/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 4Plex-5 Mins from Campus - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Small Pets Only 4-Plex set up Washer and dryer hookups 1 Car detached Water/Sewer included Electric heating Not responsible for lawn or snow No Dogs

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3886 Equestrain Lane
3886 Equestrian Lane, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1556 sqft
3886 Equestrain Lane Available 09/12/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom House - 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Pets Negotiable House Washer & Dryer in Unit 2 Car Garage No Utilities Included Gas Heating 1556 Square Feet Built in 2003 Back Deck Opens to a

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4825 Glenwood #3
4825 Glenwood Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
4825 Glenwood Dr. Unti 3 - Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath Town home style condo. Living area is all top floor with garage beneath part of the unit. Laminate floors throughout. Balcony with excellent easterly views.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
502 N 18th Ave
502 North 18th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
2349 sqft
502 N 18th Ave Available 08/17/20 Light & Bright Dog Friendly House In A Great Location! - Fantastic 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a great location close to 19th, Durston and Town & Country.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Stubbs Ln
389 Stubbs Ln, Gallatin County, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
4 bed 3 bath house on the Northside of Bozeman. Large lot off valley center road with amazing views. Lawn care included in rent. No water bill (well) Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal. 1 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in King Arthur Park, MT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in King Arthur Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in King Arthur Park may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in King Arthur Park. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

