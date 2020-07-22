Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Helena, MT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Helena apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1813 Wilder Ave
1813 Wilder Avenue, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1 sqft
Available 08/01/20 West side two bedroom one bathroom with garage - Property Id: 324824 West side two bedrooms one bathroom with a 12x24 garage. Close to hiking, shopping, and schools. $1025 month rent $1,000 deposit and year lease.

1 Unit Available
590 Janet Street
590 Janet Street, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1522 sqft
590 Janet Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse For Rent - This 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse/condo is an end unit. Lawn care and landscaping are included in the rent. Single car garage. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.

1 Unit Available
831 Gibbon Street - 2
831 Gibbon St, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
4 unit multi-family complex very close to the hub of Helena, one block North of Prosect Ave and a quarter mile off of the 15 Freeway. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

1 Unit Available
1130 Hudson Street - 1
1130 Hudson Street, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
This dog friendly 3 bed, 2 bath unit is one you don't want to miss! In a fantastic West side neighborhood, right next to Barney park, and only minutes to Fort Harrison - this is a fantastic location.

1 Unit Available
828 Madison Ave
828 Madison Avenue, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Madison Duplex - Property Id: 254759 3 bedroom, 1 non-compliant, duplex apartment with 2 full bathrooms, patio, and small garage underneath. This duplex is owner occupied on corner lot of Hauser Blvd and Madison Avenue.

1 Unit Available
1006 Breckenridge Street
1006 Breckenridge Street, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1116 sqft
Two Bedroom Furnished Home with fenced in yard! Pet Friendly! - **Due to the Shelter-in-Place order, we will not be doing any showings until 4/13** This partially furnished two bedroom home features a bonus loft area, washer and dryer, off street
1 Unit Available
3810 Green Meadow Dr
3810 Green Meadow Drive, Helena Valley West Central, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
800 sqft
Available 04/20/20 2 bedroom w/ garage on acreage - Property Id: 252795 Available APRIL 20. This GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom unit is located one mile off of Custer Ave on Green Meadow Drive giving it a rural feel but close to town.

1 Unit Available
3225 Le Grande Cannon Blvd
3225 Le Grande Cannon Boulevard, Helena West Side, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1224 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Views! 2-BR/2Ba Home for Rent - Property Id: 251096 Helena West Side.
1 Unit Available
5611 Mountain Heritage Road C
5611 Mountain Heritage Road, Helena Valley Northeast, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
New Custom 2 Bd/ 2.5 Ba, Gourment Kitchen Granite - Property Id: 76 New Built Custom 2 Bed/ 2 1/2 Bath, Granite, Stainless gourmet kitchen, Tile floors 9' ceilings, Office. 1600sq, attached garage. Views of the lake & City.
City Guide for Helena, MT

Welcome to Helena, Montana! This state capital has a rich history and incredible panoramic scenery. All it’s missing is you, so let’s look at some apartments for rent.

Located in western Montana, Helena was founded in 1864 after the discovery of gold in a nearby gulch. The city developed quickly and has thrived ever since.

In case you hadn’t figured it out already, Helena is known for its beautiful scenery and proximity to wilderness and outdoor recreation. The city is literally surrounded by national forests, including the Lewis and Clark, Beaverhead and Helena National Forests.

As an urban area, Helena mostly has a small town feel without the lingering troubles of many small American cities. As the state capital, Helena has maintained a strong economy and a dedication to preserving its rich history in the process.

If you’re looking for new construction, old Victorian homes or something in between, Helena’s got your number. The neighborhood you end up in will probably be determined by what type of apartment rental you’re looking for.

Let’s start with those old Victorian houses. These homes have now been divided into well-maintained and charming multifamily dwellings. Yes, they may be a bit drafty, but the ornate details and amazing character of these apartment rentals will make up for your heating bills. Check in the southern central and northwestern portions of town to find this type of rental. Two bedrooms of this kind generally go for $700-$900.

If new construction and amenities is more your speed, check in the northeastern portion of town close to the hospital. There’s been a lot of new development in the form of condominium and apartment complexes that have more amenities than their Victorian counterparts. You can occasionally find an odd rental home available in this area, as well. Additionally, these developments will put you in close proximity to shopping and dining. Many complexes also have gyms and clubhouses. Two bedrooms here also range from $700-$900.

Just north of the city center has a great rental market, with studio apartments and short term leases available. Two bedrooms here range from $550-$750.

As an outdoorsy town, Helena is fairly welcoming to beasts of all sizes and shapes. Pet-friendly apartments shouldn’t be too hard to find across all neighborhoods. Some rental agencies, however, may require an additional deposit for your pooch.

So welcome to Helena! Enjoy the scenery in wild, wonderful Montana! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Helena, MT

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

