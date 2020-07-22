9 Apartments for rent in Helena, MT with parking

Welcome to Helena, Montana! This state capital has a rich history and incredible panoramic scenery. All it’s missing is you, so let’s look at some apartments for rent.

Located in western Montana, Helena was founded in 1864 after the discovery of gold in a nearby gulch. The city developed quickly and has thrived ever since.

In case you hadn’t figured it out already, Helena is known for its beautiful scenery and proximity to wilderness and outdoor recreation. The city is literally surrounded by national forests, including the Lewis and Clark, Beaverhead and Helena National Forests.

As an urban area, Helena mostly has a small town feel without the lingering troubles of many small American cities. As the state capital, Helena has maintained a strong economy and a dedication to preserving its rich history in the process.

If you’re looking for new construction, old Victorian homes or something in between, Helena’s got your number. The neighborhood you end up in will probably be determined by what type of apartment rental you’re looking for.

Let’s start with those old Victorian houses. These homes have now been divided into well-maintained and charming multifamily dwellings. Yes, they may be a bit drafty, but the ornate details and amazing character of these apartment rentals will make up for your heating bills. Check in the southern central and northwestern portions of town to find this type of rental. Two bedrooms of this kind generally go for $700-$900.

If new construction and amenities is more your speed, check in the northeastern portion of town close to the hospital. There’s been a lot of new development in the form of condominium and apartment complexes that have more amenities than their Victorian counterparts. You can occasionally find an odd rental home available in this area, as well. Additionally, these developments will put you in close proximity to shopping and dining. Many complexes also have gyms and clubhouses. Two bedrooms here also range from $700-$900.

Just north of the city center has a great rental market, with studio apartments and short term leases available. Two bedrooms here range from $550-$750.

As an outdoorsy town, Helena is fairly welcoming to beasts of all sizes and shapes. Pet-friendly apartments shouldn’t be too hard to find across all neighborhoods. Some rental agencies, however, may require an additional deposit for your pooch.

So welcome to Helena! Enjoy the scenery in wild, wonderful Montana! See more