Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

110 S Cedar Dr Ste A

110 South Cedar Drive · (406) 752-5600
Location

110 South Cedar Drive, Evergreen, MT 59901

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
Commercial Space. Cedar Business Center 110 S. Cedar Drive Kalispell (Evergreen) Suites A & B: Office or light industrial spaces for Lease. May be Leased separately or together. Units are ~700 sq. ft. with vehicle roll up door large enough for a truck or van. Man door opens into a reception area, then a Ã?Â¾ bath, (no shower, but room for one), then a back office area. Lease rate is $499 for unit B and $499 unit A, as A is the corner/end unit and has an extra parking space, as well. Both may be rented for $1,000/month and have interior flow-thru. DEPOSIT $1,500 each unit. Some terms and conditions may vary depending on length of Lease.

Per unit: Tenant pays electric. Tenant pays heat which is electric. Metered separately. Tenant pays flat rate for a share of water at $35/month, unless excess usage, then, Tenant pays balance. New security camera system and monitoring. High efficiency, LED night/emergency lighting. Signage available. Private access as configuration is dead end into a cul-de-sac. All paved, with 2 parking spaces each. Building maintenance, landscaping and snow removal provided by Landlord. Garbage is responsibility of Tenant. No inside smokers. Pets negotiable with additional deposit and written permission. Tenants will be vetted thoroughly. Background checks may be required. LEASE TERMS ARE NEGOTIABLE 1-5 YEAR TERMS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A have any available units?
110 S Cedar Dr Ste A has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A currently offering any rent specials?
110 S Cedar Dr Ste A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A is pet friendly.
Does 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A offer parking?
Yes, 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A does offer parking.
Does 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A have a pool?
No, 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A does not have a pool.
Does 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A have accessible units?
No, 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A does not have accessible units.
Does 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 S Cedar Dr Ste A does not have units with air conditioning.
