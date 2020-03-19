110 S Cedar Dr Ste A

Amenities

pet friendly parking business center

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking

Commercial Space. Cedar Business Center 110 S. Cedar Drive Kalispell (Evergreen) Suites A & B: Office or light industrial spaces for Lease. May be Leased separately or together. Units are ~700 sq. ft. with vehicle roll up door large enough for a truck or van. Man door opens into a reception area, then a Ã?Â¾ bath, (no shower, but room for one), then a back office area. Lease rate is $499 for unit B and $499 unit A, as A is the corner/end unit and has an extra parking space, as well. Both may be rented for $1,000/month and have interior flow-thru. DEPOSIT $1,500 each unit. Some terms and conditions may vary depending on length of Lease.



Per unit: Tenant pays electric. Tenant pays heat which is electric. Metered separately. Tenant pays flat rate for a share of water at $35/month, unless excess usage, then, Tenant pays balance. New security camera system and monitoring. High efficiency, LED night/emergency lighting. Signage available. Private access as configuration is dead end into a cul-de-sac. All paved, with 2 parking spaces each. Building maintenance, landscaping and snow removal provided by Landlord. Garbage is responsibility of Tenant. No inside smokers. Pets negotiable with additional deposit and written permission. Tenants will be vetted thoroughly. Background checks may be required. LEASE TERMS ARE NEGOTIABLE 1-5 YEAR TERMS.