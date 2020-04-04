All apartments in Bear Dance
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:18 AM

23058 MT HWY 35

23058 East Shore Route · (406) 883-4313
Location

23058 East Shore Route, Bear Dance, MT 59911

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23058 MT HWY 35 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Mitchell- Newly Remodeled Flathead Lake House on the East Shore - Flathead Lake East Shore Newly Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Full and 1/2 Bath Main House, Pretty Flathead Lake views and very unique home in an ideal setting. Construction featuring imported hardwoods from South America and South Africa. Custom marble baths and concrete counters tops in kitchen with English cabinet mill work, new roofing, windows, electrical, and plumbing throughout. There is an orchard on the property but it is leased out, no tenant access. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Tenant is responsible for electric and propane. This property has a septic system and the water is out of the irrigation canal above, so it travels through the Culligan osmosis filtration system. This property is on the market. Tenants are required to get renter's insurance and keep the house in a clean matter for any showing that may arise.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5180896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23058 MT HWY 35 have any available units?
23058 MT HWY 35 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23058 MT HWY 35 currently offering any rent specials?
23058 MT HWY 35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23058 MT HWY 35 pet-friendly?
No, 23058 MT HWY 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bear Dance.
Does 23058 MT HWY 35 offer parking?
No, 23058 MT HWY 35 does not offer parking.
Does 23058 MT HWY 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23058 MT HWY 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23058 MT HWY 35 have a pool?
No, 23058 MT HWY 35 does not have a pool.
Does 23058 MT HWY 35 have accessible units?
No, 23058 MT HWY 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 23058 MT HWY 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23058 MT HWY 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23058 MT HWY 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23058 MT HWY 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
