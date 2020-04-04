23058 MT HWY 35

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Mitchell- Newly Remodeled Flathead Lake House on the East Shore - Flathead Lake East Shore Newly Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Full and 1/2 Bath Main House, Pretty Flathead Lake views and very unique home in an ideal setting. Construction featuring imported hardwoods from South America and South Africa. Custom marble baths and concrete counters tops in kitchen with English cabinet mill work, new roofing, windows, electrical, and plumbing throughout. There is an orchard on the property but it is leased out, no tenant access. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Tenant is responsible for electric and propane. This property has a septic system and the water is out of the irrigation canal above, so it travels through the Culligan osmosis filtration system. This property is on the market. Tenants are required to get renter's insurance and keep the house in a clean matter for any showing that may arise.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5180896)