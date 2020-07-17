All apartments in Absarokee
Absarokee, MT
11 South Woodard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

11 South Woodard

11 South Woodard Avenue · (406) 321-2133
Location

11 South Woodard Avenue, Absarokee, MT 59001

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 2 baths, $650 · Avail. now

$650

Studio · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
carpet
Absarokee Commercial Building - Property Id: 38396

Absarokee commercial property with main street access and off-street parking for numerous vehicles off the alley. This building has all new paint and brand new commercial grade carpeting!! 1800 sq ft with two bathrooms, including one that is HC accessible and has a shower, a storage room with washer/dryer hook-ups & utility sink, 2 separate rooms that can be offices or ?? Gas/Electric average $160/mo, and building has Absarokee Town water/sewer. Lessee pays all utilities, renters insurance required.

Bring us your ideas/plans...we are ready to rent this building!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11-south-woodard-absarokee-mt/38396
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

