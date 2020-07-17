11 South Woodard

Amenities

Absarokee Commercial Building - Property Id: 38396



Absarokee commercial property with main street access and off-street parking for numerous vehicles off the alley. This building has all new paint and brand new commercial grade carpeting!! 1800 sq ft with two bathrooms, including one that is HC accessible and has a shower, a storage room with washer/dryer hook-ups & utility sink, 2 separate rooms that can be offices or ?? Gas/Electric average $160/mo, and building has Absarokee Town water/sewer. Lessee pays all utilities, renters insurance required.



Bring us your ideas/plans...we are ready to rent this building!

No Pets Allowed



