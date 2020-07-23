Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:30 AM

30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Martin, MS

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in St. Martin provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your life... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6808 Westwind Drive
6808 Westwind Dr, St. Martin, MS
- Home located in Porteaux Bay Subdivision. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with split floor plan. Formal dining room and living room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3077280)

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6544 Rye Grass Rd
6544 Rye Grass Rd, St. Martin, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1777 sqft
6544 Rye Grass Rd Available 04/17/20 - Attractive 3BR/2BA home located in St. Martin! Split floor plan, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Keesler AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687178)

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
15300 Dismuke Ave
15300 Dismuke Drive, St. Martin, MS
Southwind Townhomes, Fabulous location! Convenient to I-10, Ocean Springs, D'Iberville shopping, and 1-110 to Biloxi casinos, amenities include swimming pool & garage. Tenant pays all utilities except water, $500 deposit required, 12-month lease.
Results within 1 mile of St. Martin
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 04:53 AM
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1408 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6100 Ridge Rd
6100 Ridge Road, Gulf Hills, MS
Fully furnished 4 bedroom home in Gulf Hills! 6100 Ridge Rd. - Beautifully furnished 4 bedroom home located on the edge of Gulf Hills golf course. Great area, schools. Close to shopping and beaches. This is a must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4807298)

1 of 67

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
15357 Camelot Dr
15357 Camelot Dr, D'Iberville, MS
Enjoy coming home to this beautiful 3117 Sqft, 4 bdrm/3ba home. Entertain family and friends in the open layout that transitions from the kitchen to the living areas.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid and upgraded High Speed Internet that will allow you to stream instafast! Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.
Results within 5 miles of St. Martin
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 04:48 AM
3 Units Available
North Biloxi
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
615 Camellia Pointe Blvd
615 Camellia Pointe Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1834 sqft
First floor unit with wrap-around balcony overlooking Fort Bayou. Includes 2 parking spaces in attached parking garage with locked storage area. Gorgeous panoramic view of bayou.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Sandalwood Ct
10 Sandlewood Court, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1432 sqft
Single story brick home located in Forest Cove subdivision that includes stove, fridge, microwave, washer/dryer (not to be repaired/replaced by owner), fourth room that could be a den or bedroom, fenced yard, and two sheds.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woolmarket
867 Reunion Place Circle
867 Reunion Place Cir, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1710 sqft
Immaculate Home!!! - Ready for you to put your personal touch on. Split bedroom plan. There's a soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity in master bathroom and large walk in closet in the Master Suite. Ceramic tile in wet areas.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Armand Oaks
108 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Neat and clean centrally located and ready for new tenants. Light and bright large rooms, easy to place furniture and ample storage closets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
17361 Palm Ridge Dr
17361 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
A beautiful home located near the D'Iberville Promenade and other attractions. Minutes from Keesler AFB, the casinos and beaches! Boasting a large fenced back yard, great for family gatherings and secure for children.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6577 Balboa Cir
6577 Balboa Circle, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1131 sqft
Now scheduling showings! Enjoy the simplicity of this single level ranch style home conveniently located near I-10 and Hwy 90. This home features ceramic tiles, open kitchen, and enough room for family and friends.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Keri Cv
112 Keri Cove, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1534 sqft
Adorable cottage located in central Ocean Springs close to Downtown. Walking distance to Upper and Oak Park Elelmentary Schools, Shopping & Dining. Living Room has Cathedral ceilings and Fireplace. Master suite located on first floor.

1 of 10

Last updated February 13 at 11:29 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Earle Taylor Ln
111 Earle Taylor Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1216 sqft
Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs! 111 Earle Taylor - Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs. The townhouse features granite countertops, upgraded appliances, and tiled floors in living areas.
Results within 10 miles of St. Martin

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3321 N 10th St
3321 North 10th Street, Gulf Park Estates, MS
Perfect entertaining home with spacious open living area. Located on a half acre in the highly desired A+ rated Ocean Springs school district!!! 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room/office.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2102 Swetman Blvd
2102 Swetman Boulevard, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2121 sqft
Lots of space here!!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of room for family and entertaining. Home features 2 car garage, work shed, fenced back yard, screened in back porch, a bonus family/office/craft room and finished space above the garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Pine Lake Ct
9 Pine Lake Court, Ocean Springs, MS
Available 08/14/20 Two story home with two car garage, privacy fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, master bedroom is downstairs, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is occupied until August 1, 2020.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4125 Silverwood Drive
4125 Silverwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
Spacious Family Home In Ocean Springs! - This home has plenty of room for the whole family! It is located in the Waterford Village subdivision off of Groveland Road, North of HWY 90 in Ocean Springs.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Biloxi
2542 Brighton Circle
2542 Brighton Circle, Biloxi, MS
Nice home in River Place! - NEW LOWER PRICE!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is move in ready!! Conveniently located to shopping and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woolmarket
7585 E. Oaklawn Rd
7585 East Oaklawn Road, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Water front property!! - Nice home located on beautiful piece of land. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered back patio that looks over the Biloxi River. Yard has well established azalea bushes and lots of trees. Call today to view this home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7 N Lakeview Dr
7 North Lakeview Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in St. Martin, MS

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in St. Martin provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in St. Martin. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

