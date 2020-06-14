/
furnished apartments
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ridgeland, MS
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,258
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgeland
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$870
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 07:55am
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
227 ASHTON WAY
227 Ashton Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3D Virtual Tour Available - Please be sure to click the virtual tour link.
1 of 16
Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
1 Unit Available
4018 REDWING AVE
4018 Redwing Ave, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
Charming Fondren cottage with high ceilings and wood floors. No carpet. 3 bedrooms plus an office. Refrigerator, washer and dryer furnished. Detached building for studio/workshop. Owner will sell for $169,000.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
1321 Lynwood Dr - 5
1321 Lynwood Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
beautifully renovated furnished corporate rental. This property is located minutes away from the interstate access. No matter what your reason for travel is. this property can accommodate it.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
3945 Berkley Dr - B
3945 Berkley Drive, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,000
350 sqft
Renovation completed recently! This corporate furnished 1/1 Carriage House is perfect for someone that doesn't require a ton of space. It is conveniently located directly behind the new District at Eastover Development. High speed cable/wifi.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgeland
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:46am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$940
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2935 Lakewood Drive
2935 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1236 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in South Jackson - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath New Flooring Kitchen Appliances Furnished Washer Dryer Connections Central Heat and Air Covered Parking (RLNE3524338)
