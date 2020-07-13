59 Apartments for rent in Ridgeland, MS with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ridgeland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
19 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,116
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
21 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$799
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:12am
6 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,276
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
1 Unit Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
500 Northpointe Pkwy Apt 221
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo at The Diplomat 995 square feet Refrigerator included Fireplace Spacious community courtyard with pool Tennis courts on site Washer and dryer included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
550 BROOKSTONE CIR
550 Brookstone Circle, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great floor Plan. Home has high ceilings, wood floors,tile floors,fireplace.Large fenced back yard. Drive by and call today.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
19 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:45am
3 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,327
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1200 sqft
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 08:38am
3 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:29am
3 Units Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:33am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,180
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4319 Dunn St
4319 Dunn Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1518 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in NE Jackson Hardwood floors throughout Two car carport Partially fenced backyard Washer/dryer hookups Deposit is equal to one month's rent

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1177 Druid Hill Dr
1177 Druid Hill Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
1256 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath Remodeled kitchen Remodeled bathroom Hardwood floors Ceramic tile kitchen floor Granite tile countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
543 Wellington Road
543 Wellington Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1645 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
543 WELLINGTON ST
543 Wellington Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
117 BRENHAVEN BLVD
117 Brenhaven Boulevard, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 BR 2 BA split plan home with an open living/dining area with fireplace. The location is wonderful and close enough to walk to the reservoir. Drive by and call today.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ridgeland, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ridgeland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

